4 Nashville Predators set to play at 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

With about a month left until the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, the NHL has announced the Olympic rosters for four nations: the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden.

Four Nashville Predators players have been named to three different squads. Goalie Juuse Saros and forward Erik Haula will play for Finland. Filip Forsberg will play for Sweden and Roman Josi will play for Switzerland.

Saros and Josi's participation was confirmed back in June when the NHL released its primary Olympic rosters. Forsberg and Haula's participation was announced on Friday.

This will be Saros's first time competing at the Olympics, but his seventh time playing for Team Finland.

His most recent appearance was at the 2025 World Championships, where he posted a 1.67 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage as Finland finished seventh in the tournament.

Saros also backstopped Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off. This season, he has a 15-13-3 record, with a GAA of 2.93 and a .897 save percentage.

Josi, who could be considered one of the top Swiss players of all time, is representing Switzerland for the 18th time. He's one of two Predators who have competed in the Olympics, playing in four games at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

He's also played in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Team Europe and nine World Championships. Josi's most recent outing was during the 2024 World Championships, recording 12 points in 10 games and helping Switzerland to a runner-up finish.

This season, he has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 28 games and is nearing two career milestones: 1,000 career games (990) and 200 career goals (195).

Forsberg will be joining Sweden for the 11th time in his career, including the 4 Nations Face-Off, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and two World Championships. He's won Gold at the 2018 World Championship and at the 2012 World Junior Championships.

In the 10 prior tournaments he's competed in, Forsberg has medaled seven times.

This season, he has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 40 games. He's 22 assists away from eclipsing 400 in his career.

Haula is representing Finland for the eighth time in his career, competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2014 World Championship. Last season's 4 Nations Face-Off was Haula's first time representing Finland in nine years.

He returned to the Predators this season after being traded to the New Jersey Devils for Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 third-round pick. Haula previously played for the Predators during the 2020-21 season.

This season, Haula has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 40 games.

Switzerland is in Group A with Canada, Czechia and France. Finland and Sweden will play in Group B alongside Slovakia and Italy.