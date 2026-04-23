4 Predators Players Dealt At Trade Deadline Having Very Different Playoff Experiences
Traded for draft picks, some former Predators are thriving in the playoffs, while others ride the bench.
Nearly two months ago, four of the Nashville Predators' depth pieces were dealt off at the NHL trade deadline for little to nothing.
Michael McCarron (Minnesota), Michael Bunting (Dallas), Cole Smith (Vegas) and Nick Blankenburg (Colorado) were all traded in March for a collective four draft picks and defenseman Christoffer Sedoff.
While Nashville narrowly missed the playoffs, all four players who were traded are part of squads playing in the postseason.
However, not all playoff teams are created equal.
McCarron, who was acquired for his size and presence in the bottom six, has been a massive piece to the Wild's playoff plan. He has averaged 15:24 minutes of ice time over three games and scored his first career playoff goal in Game 3 on Wednesday.
Smith has had a similar experience in Vegas, averaging 11:07 minutes of ice time over two games and recording his first career playoff point, via a primary assist on a Colton Sissions goal, in Game 2.
Their impact on their new teams is almost expected, as it's identical to what it was in Nashville. Both are giving their new teams a boost in the bottom six and are built for a more aggressive and intense pace in the playoffs.
The pair may have earned themselves extensions as both will be unrestricted free agents this summer. McCarron is wrapping up a 2-year, $1.8 million contract and Smith is at the end of a 2-year, $2 million contract.
The same cannot be said for the other two.
At the end of March, Bunting suffered an upper-body injury, missing six straight games before playing the Stars' final two games of the regular season. Despite his return, Bunting has been scratched for all three of Dallas' playoff games.
In Nashville, Bunting was a major boost on the third line, recording 31 points in 61 games. His production has slowed immensely since joining the Stars, logging just two points in 13 games.
Blankenburg has been in a similar position, scratched from Games 1 and 2 of the Colorado Avalanche's series against the Los Angeles Kings.
He played in 12 of Colorado's 18 remaining regular-season games, healthy-scratched in six games. Logging 21 points in 49 games with the Predators this season, Blankenburg has just three points in 12 games.
It's likely the pair will be going into the free agency market this summer. Bunting is at the end of a 3-year, $13.5 million contract and Blankenburg is finishing a 2-year, $1.55 million contract.