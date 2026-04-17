6 Nashville Predators Players Reassigned To Admirals Ahead Of Calder Cup Playoffs
Admirals bolster playoff push with six Predators reassigned. Key forwards and defensemen bring scoring punch and experience to Milwaukee's roster.
The Milwaukee Admirals will be getting a major depth boost heading into their first-round playoff series against the Manitoba Moose.
Following the conclusion of the Nashville Predators' 2025-26 season on Thursday, six players have been reassigned to the Admirals: Reid Schaefer, Ryan Ufko, Zach L'Heureux, Joakim Kemell, Cole O'Hara and Kevin Gravel.
O'Hara and Gravel were called up just for Thursday's game, but the other four have spent a longer time in Nashville and have been critical pieces to the Admirals' success this season.
O'Hara made his NHL debut against the Ducks on Thursday, recording an assist on a Steven Stamkos goal. This season in the AHL, he has 44 points (19 goals and 25 assists) in 65 games.
Gravel has 11 points (two goals and nine assists) in 65 games with Milwaukee this season.
Ufko was one of the top-scoring defensemen in the AHL this season and earned All-Star status this winter. In 50 games in Milwaukee, he had 44 points (11 goals and 33 assists).
He was called up at the trade deadline following the Predators' transaction with the Colorado Avalanche to trade Nick Blankenburg. In Nashville, he played in 18 games, tallying 11 points (two goals and nine assists).
Schaefer has been the veteran of the group returning to Milwaukee, playing in 47 games this season with the Predators and recording eight points off six goals and two assists.
He played 31 games with the Admirals this season, recording 28 points (15 goals and 13 assists).
L'Heuruex started off the season in Milwaukee and had a red-hot stretch that gave him the opportunity in Nashville. With the Admirals, L'Heureux had 28 points (14 goals and 14 assists) in 28 games. In 25 games with the Predators, he logged five points (four goals and one assist) and 21 penalty minutes.
Kemell has been up and down throughout the season between the two squads. In Nashville, he had three points (one goal and two assists) in 16 games and 29 points (10 goals and 19 assists) in 46 games with the Admirals.
This is a massive boost for Milwaukee, as it has gone 10-7-0 since the trade deadline and is slipping to fifth in the Central Division, the final playoff spot.
The AHL's regular season ends on Sunday.