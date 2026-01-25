Another Night, Another Milestone For Steven Stamkos

In a good chance to get within some points in the standings, the Predators dropped a crucial game to a division foe.
“These are huge games,” Predators center Ryan O’Reilly said. “We have to show that we are a playoff team. It's a great opportunity for us. This is going to be a big part of our season here, what we can do, and it starts with a good first game. We need to respond. I need to respond. The whole group needs to respond and get back to us."
Nashville opened the scoring in the first period but then surrendered four-straight goals to the Mammoth in the second period.
But, Steven Stamkos keeps stacking milestones, and the goals just keep coming with them.
Stamkos, 35, opened the scoring by blasting home a power-play goal. It was his 236th of his career, which tied Mario Lemieux for eighth all-time in NHL history.
It was another reminder that even in Year 18, Stamkos remains one of the league’s most lethal finishers when the puck is on his stick.
The goal also marked Stamkos’ 25th of the season. He now sits two goals shy of his full 82-game total from the 2024-25 campaign and became the third active player, alongside Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, to record 15 career 25-goal seasons.
Only 14 players in NHL history have ever done it.
And this isn’t just early-season noise. Dating back to Dec. 1, Stamkos has 19 goals, tied with Connor McDavid for the most in the NHL over that span.
Big moments, historic company, and no signs of slowing down. Stamkos is still doing Stamkos things.
The Predators drop to 24-23-4 on the season and have lost three of their last four. They will face the Bruins next in Boston on Tuesday.