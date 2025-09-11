Brady Martin's long, exciting summer leads into NHL Prospect Tournament, Nashville Predators training camp

It has been a busy and exciting summer for Brady Martin.

The center was selected by the Nashville Predators fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft and has spent the summer getting more familiar with Music City and his potential future teammates, even living with Filip Forsberg.

"Him [Forsberg] and his wife were great, and little baby Felix was awesome," Martin said.

He's slowly immersed himself in the team's culture, while at the same time proving that he deserves a spot on the roster.

September will be a critical month for Martin. He's preparing to play in the NHL's Prospects Tournament in Tampa this weekend and will return to Nashville for Predators training camp and preseason.

Martin stated when he was drafted that he wanted to make the roster this fall and that time has just about come.

"I just want to go out there and play to my strengths. That's a big thing for me," Martin said. "I want to do my best and hopefully come back after the rookie tournament, maybe get some preseason games and we'll see how it goes from there."

Along with staying with Forsberg, Martin came down to Nashville to get some work in ahead of training camp with the Predators assistant captain and Ryan O'Reilly.

While he's yet to play an NHL game, Martin said working with Forsberg and O'Reilly has given him a look into the mentality it takes to play in this league.

"It's just about the way they act and the way they do things," Martin said about being around Forsberg and O'Reilly. "They have a routine and they take it so seriously. They always try to get better every day and they put in the work."

Martin really hasn't had a break this summer. Following the draft, Martin was at rookie camp in Nashville and a few weeks later was at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Minneapolis, playing with Team Canada.

As mentioned earlier, he arrived in Nashville early to work with Predator vets, and is now getting ready for three games in the Prospect Tournament and then training camp, which will feature five games.

There's a lot on his plate, but being at the rink keeps him level and allows him to decompress.

"I like coming to the rink and getting back here, so that's my mental recharge," Martin said. "Cooling down and hanging out with the guys. Being a part of the team is a big thing for me."

The Predators are in need of depth down the middle and Martin's addition to the roster could help that effort. He has already signed his entry-level contract with the team.

If he is still in need of development, the NHL is planning to introduce a new rule to its Collective Bargaining Agreement to send one 19-year-old CHL player to the American Hockey League.

The Canadian Hockey League still needs to agree upon the rule, and the eligibility needs to be straightened out, as Martin is still 18 years old, but will be 19 years old by the end of the NHL season.

