Could Bruce Cassidy Be A Good Fit As Nashville Predators Head Coach?

A Stanley Cup winner and Jack Adams recipient suddenly available. Could this championship coach revitalize the struggling Predators?
One of the most shocking firings of the season could possibly be a gain for the Nashville Predators.
On Sunday, it was announced that the Vegas Golden Knights had fired their head coach, Bruce Cassidy and had hired John Tortorella for the final eight games of the regular season.
In addition to the Golden Knights being third in the Pacific Division, still very much competing for the top spot, Cassidy had posted a 178-99-43 record over four seasons with Vegas, guiding the franchise to its first Stanley Cup in 2023.
He had also won the Jack Adams Award, given to the NHL's top coach, during the 2019-20 season as the Boston Bruins head coach. Cassidy also took the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.
With such a decorated coach getting an unexpected boot, the possibility opens up that he could step into the head coaching role in Nashville.
Andrew Brunette has been with the Predators for three seasons, sleepwalking into the playoffs in 2024, posting one of the worst seasons in franchise history in 2025, and trying to get Nashville into the playoffs as the final Wild Card in 2026.
Through 238 games coached, Brunette has a 111-105-22 record, and this season has helped the Predators rise from the bottom of the standings. After starting out the year at 6-12-4, Nashville has turned things around and is battling for a playoff spot in the final games of the regular season.
While it looks like Brunette saved himself from being fired early in the season, Nashville is still struggling to find consistency and playing below expectations with star players like Steven Stamkos, Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and Jonathan Marchessault.
General Manager Barry Trotz has also "stuck his neck out" multiple times for Brunette, advocating to keep him on after the disastrous 2024-25 season and staying with him after the Predators returned from Sweden with a 6-10-4 record.
That being said, Trotz will retire once the search for a new GM concludes. His limited time as GM doesn't mean he's shying away from "big decisions" as he traded off four players at the deadline for draft picks.
A handful of other coaches have been fired around the league this season in better scenarios than the Predators were in.
Jim Hillar was fired by Los Angeles after a 21-24-14 start and had spent two and a half seasons with the Kings. The Blue Jackets fired Dean Evason after just a season and a half, and a 19-19-7 record.
Nashville was at sub-500 for 27 games and opted to stay with Brunette. While the Predators are playing better now, it's unknown if it'll actually pay off. As of March 30, the Predators have lost three straight games and are at risk of losing their Wild Card spot with no action until Thursday.
Meanwhile, after the Blue Jackets fired Evason and Rick Bowness took over, they have propelled themselves to the top of the Metropolitan Division standings, fighting for a top-2 spot.
The Predators aren't necessarily struggling, but neither were the Golden Knights. Vegas has a very "cut-throat" approach to its organization, but made a risky move that opens the door for Nashville to bring in a proven coach.
As for Brunette, he's stayed in his position longer than most head coaches have in his situation. If he doesn't get this team into the playoffs, and even then if they don't have a good showing, it may be time to make a change.
The Predators have a chance to make a move toward the future, whether that's Trotz making one last move to put the team in a position for success or a new GM proving things will be different.
And if it's worth anything, Cassidy would get the chance to reunite with a pair of former players in Jonathan Marchessault and Nic Hague.