Filip Forsberg Partners With NHL To Donate Hockey Equipment For Youth In His Home Country

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) moves the puck as Dallas Stars goal tender Jake Oettinger (29) covers the goal during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

As he prepares for an important two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Stockholm, Sweden, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg still found time to make an impact off the ice while visiting his home country.

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, the NHL and Forsberg are teaming up to make donations of ice hockey and street hockey equipment to Forsberg’s hometown club, Leksands IF Youth Hockey. The donation is part of the NHL and NHLPA’s ongoing efforts to support grassroots hockey worldwide and coincides with the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.

NHLPA Goals & Dreams and Forsberg are making a donation of 20 full sets of ice hockey equipment, at a cost of $15,000, to the Sweden-based organization.

The NHL, through its Street Hockey initiative, will provide 120 sets of ball hockey equipment to Leksands IF to provide fun, accessible and inclusive opportunities for children to experience the game and learn fundamental skills of the sport, fit for newcomers and hockey fans alike.

“It all started for me in Leksand,” Forsberg said in a statement released by the NHL Friday morning. “That’s where I fell in love with hockey, in the same arenas these kids skate in now. To be able to give back with NHLPA Goals & Dreams and NHL Street Hockey to help more kids experience that same feeling, that same opportunity, means a lot. This is what the game is about.”

New York Islanders winger Emil Heineman, also from Leksand, wrote a reference letter for the program to endorse the donation.

“Sweden has always held a special place in the history of NHLPA Goals & Dreams,” Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director, stated. “It’s a country where the love for hockey runs deep, and where players like Filip Forsberg show what it means to give back. This is the true spirit of NHLPA Goals and Dreams and the Global Series – connecting the global game to the local rink.”

This contribution will be formally recognized during the 2025 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, where 12 children from Leksands IF Youth Hockey will represent NHLPA Goals & Dreams in the on-ice pregame ceremony prior to Friday’s game between the Penguins and Predators. The initiative will also be acknowledged in-arena, celebrating the ongoing efforts of NHL players giving back to communities around the world.

On Saturday, NHLPA Goals & Dreams, the NHL and Forsberg will welcome 100 guests from Leksand, including 63 youth hockey players, to watch Nashville’s open practice in Stockholm. Each child will receive a commemorative NHLPA-licensed Filip Forsberg t-shirt designed by 500 Level, an autographed photo, and the opportunity to meet Forsberg in person.

The following day, 16 additional children representing Fritidsbanken Sweden – a past NHLPA Goals & Dreams recipient – will participate in the on-ice pregame ceremony, highlighting NHLPA Goals & Dreams’ deep connection to the growth of grassroots hockey in Sweden.

