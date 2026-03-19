Former Nashville Predator Ryan Johansen Announces Retirement

Predators star Ryan Johansen hangs up his skates after a decorated career, leaving a legacy of goals, assists, and a historic Stanley Cup run.
Center Ryan Johansen, who played eight seasons with the Nashville Predators from 2015 to 2023, announced his retirement on Thursday.
During his time in Nashville, Johansen tallied 362 points (110 goals and 252 assists) in 533 games played and 48 points (17 goals and 31 assists) in 61 playoff games, helping the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history in 2017.
Over his NHL career, Johansen played in 905 games, recording 578 points (202 goals and 376 assists) with three teams: Columbus, Nashville and Colorado.
His Predators' point and assist totals both rank sixth all-time. Johansen also owns the record for fastest goal scored in franchise history, tied with David Legwand at 11 seconds.
Johansen played in the 2015 NHL All-Star Game and earned All-Star MVP honors, tallying two goals and two assists. That season, with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Johansen had a career-best 71 points in 82 games.
He was drafted fourth overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Johansen spent four and a half seasons in the Blue Jackets organization before he was traded during the 2015-16 season for defenseman Seth Jones.
Johansen was traded by the Predators to the Colorado Avalanche following the 2022-23 season for the rights to Alex Galchenyuk. He played 63 games in Colorado before he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline and then placed on waivers.
He'd remain on the Flyers roster due to an unreported injury when he was acquired. Johansen was then placed on unconditional waivers following a breach of contract in the 2024 offseason.
Johansen had not played a game since the 2023-24 season.