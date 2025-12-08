Former Nashville Predators forward Craig Smith announces retirement after 14 seasons

Craig Smith, who played nine seasons with the Nashville Predators from 2011 to 2020 and was drafted by the team in 2009, has announced his retirement after 14 seasons.

Magnuson Hockey Agency announced on Monday that Smith was retiring. He had played with the Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.

During his career, he recorded 220 goals, 232 assists, and 452 points over 987 games. He also played for the United States at the 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 IIHF World Championships, winning a bronze medal during the 2013 tournament.

Smith was selected by the Predators, 98th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft, after scoring 48 points in 54 games with the Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL). He'd play two seasons at the University of Wisconsin before joining the Predators for the 2011-12 season.

In his rookie year, Smith scored 22 points in 72 games. During his time with the Predators, Smith played in 661 regular-season games, scoring 330 points (162 goals and 168 assists).

Smith's best season came during the 2013-14 campaign, where he had 52 points (24 goals and 28 assists) in 79 games. He had another 50+ point season in 2017-18, scoring 51 points (25 goals and 26 assists) in 79 games.

He played in 52 playoff games and scored 16 points (seven goals and nine assists), which included the Predators' 2017 run to the Stanley Cup Final. During that run, he scored a goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, Smith announced that he would not be re-signing with the Predators, heading into free agency and eventually signing with the Boston Bruins. He'd play seven more seasons with five different teams.

Smith ranks in a few spots in the Predators record books:

Games played: 661 (9th)

Goals: 162 (6th)

Points: 330 (7th)

Goals created: 133.7 (6th)

Plus/minus: 67 (3rd)

Even strength goals: 120 (4th)

Power play goals: 42 (T-5th)

Game winning goals: 22 (T-9th)

Shots: 1,694 (5th)

Smith is also infamously known for missing on an empty net scoring chance in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 17, 2011. Smith shot the puck high above the empty net after skating all the way to the top of the goalie crease. The Predators still won the game, 4-1.