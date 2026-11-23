Former Nashville Predators defenseman Seth Jones is off to a strong start to the 2026-27 season after falling under the radar toward the end of his time in Chicago.
Jones, 32, is in his second full season with the Florida Panthers after being traded there in the middle of the 2024-25 season. As things currently stand, he's on pace for the best offensive season of his career and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Notably though, he's just two points away from the 500th of his career.
Two assists against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night put Jones at 498 career points. Considering the Panthers have three games left in the month of November, there's a good chance that he'll surpass the 500 mark before it's time to flip the calendar.
Jones is also closing in another another major milestone, as he's 64 games away from 1,000. Since the Panthers only have 60 regular season games remaining this season though, he'll have to wait until the start of the 2027-28 campaign to earn that honor.
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Jones was originally selected fourth overall by the Predators in the 2013 NHL Draft. After 199 games in Nashville, he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for center Ryan Johansen.