Former Predators Defenseman Signs PTO in Toronto

Blankenburg, who spent two seasons with the Predators organization, was one of the few surprise players remaining on the unrestricted free agent list as the summer drew to an end. While he's an effective player on the ice, many are likely hesitant to bring him into the mix due to his size. While 5-foot-9 forwards are getting more and more common, defensemen with the same stature are still rare unless they possess something that sets them further apart from their bigger counterparts.