Forsberg And Wilsby Hope Global Series Will Breathe New Life Into Predators

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) moves the puck as Dallas Stars goal tender Jake Oettinger (29) covers the goal during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

Filip Forsberg, Adam Wilsby and their Nashville Predators teammates haven’t had much to smile about lately.

The Preds are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and sport a 5-8-4 record through 17 games.

Forsberg and Wilsby, however, couldn’t help but be in good spirits after arriving in Stockholm, Sweden, where the Predators are preparing for a two-game set with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Global Series, presented by Fastenal.

The two met with reporters shortly after arriving early Tuesday and took questions in both English and Swedish.

“The air was clean when we came off the plane, which was nice,” Forsberg joked.

For Forsberg and Wilsby, the two Swedes on the Preds’ roster, this trip feels like coming home. Forsberg hails from Ostervala, Wilsby from Stockholm, where the Global Series will take place Friday and Sunday at Avicii Arena.

After suffering a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers Monday night at Madison Square Garden, the Preds got on a plane for the long flight to Stockholm.

The opportunity for Forsberg and Wilsby to play in their home country on an NHL team for what could be the only time in their career made up for the eight-hour flight.

“It’s great to be back,” Wilsby said. “It’s a very beautiful city. Really gonna enjoy this time here.”

The significance of the trip for the two Swedes is not lost on the rest of the group, including Preds head coach Andrew Brunette.

“To be able to come back to your home country, play in front of your friends and family and countrymen, is always special, especially for the European guys that played all season in North America,” Brunette told reporters Tuesday. “To have the opportunity to come do that is pretty special, pretty cool.”

It’s been three years since the Predators have taken part in the Global Series. They last played abroad in the 2022 NHL Global Series Czechia, when it faced the San Jose Sharks for two games to open the 2022-23 season in Prague on Oct. 7-8.

Nashville took both games, winning the opener 4-1. Juuse Saros stopped 30-of-31 shots he faced. The Preds edged San Jose in the second game 3-2.

The team is hoping a change of scenery will work the same magic this time. They’re mired in their longest losing streak of the season to date, with Matthew Wood accounting for all three goals Monday to earn his first career hat trick.

For his part, Forsberg hopes a trip like this will bring the entire group together and gain some positive momentum.

“It’s something that could make the team even stronger,” Forsberg said. “Obviously, (it’s) a couple days until the game on Friday. We’re gonna have some fun and put some work In to get ready for that. Overall, we’ve just gotta flush what happened this past week and bring a lot of excitement.”

For Forsberg in particular, playing in Stockholm presents an opportunity to reach a couple of milestones. He is set to skate in his 800th career NHL game during the Global Series and can also record his 700th NHL point.

As nice as that would be, Forsberg has the same objective as his teammates on this trip: to win.

“I think this is certainly a combination of (wanting to win and have fun),” Forsberg said. “It hasn’t been the start that we're looking for, especially the last few games that haven't gone our way.”

The Preds could certainly use a break after the compressed schedule they’ve had to manage since the start of the season in early October. While Forsberg and Wilsby may be more accustomed to long flights such as this going to and from their home country, there’s no way to know how it will affect the rest of the group until puck drop Friday at 1 Pm CT.

Wilsby has a tip for how his teammates can maximize the experience physically and emotionally.

“Don’t nap, (even if) you feel the urge,” Wilsby said. “Try to stay awake and get a good night of sleep.”

Great advice. If the Preds can find new life in this brief trek to Europe, everyone will sleep much better on the flight home.

