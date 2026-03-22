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Forsberg Propels Nashville Predators Past Blackhawks In Overtime | Recap cover image

Forsberg Propels Nashville Predators Past Blackhawks In Overtime | Recap

Jack Williams
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Forsberg's overtime heroics secure a fourth straight win for Nashville. Saros sparks the streak with a stellar performance.

Filip Forsberg netted his third game-winning goal of the season in the Nashville Predators' 3-2 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at the United Center. 

The Predators are riding their longest winning streak of the season at four games, rattling off wins over Winnipeg, Seattle, Vegas and Chicago. 

Nashville now has a two-game lead on the Los Angeles Kings for the Wild Card 2 spot. with 75 points. Even if the Kings defeat the Mammoth on Sunday, they will still be a point behind the Predators. 

On the goal, Forsberg shoved Andre Burakovsky off the puck behind the Chicago net and pulled around front. From the right side of Spencer Knight, Forsberg beat him on the left corner for the win. 

It's Forsberg's 32nd goal of the season, nine points in four games. He finished with three points (two goals and an assist) against the Blackhawks. 

Juuse Saros returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury. He made 26 saves on 28 shots for his 25th win of the season. 

The first period was scoreless before Nick Lardis put the Blackhawks ahead early in the second. 

Nashville responded off Forsberg's first goal of the game. He got a feed from Jonathan Marchessault into the slot and Forsberg on a snap shot. Marchessault's assist was his third point in three games. 

Connor Bedard gave the Blackhawks the lead back in the second period off his 29th goal of the season. 

Steven Stamkos tied the game in the third period, redirecting a feed from Forsberg into the net. Stamkos now has five points in the last three games. 

The Predators head back home on Tuesday to take on the San Jose Sharks, who trail Nashville by five points in the standings. 

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