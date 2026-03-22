Forsberg Propels Nashville Predators Past Blackhawks In Overtime | Recap

Filip Forsberg netted his third game-winning goal of the season in the Nashville\nPredators' 3-2 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at the\nUnited Center. \n\nThe Predators are riding their longest winning streak of the season at four\ngames, rattling off wins over Winnipeg, Seattle, Vegas and Chicago. \n\nNashville now has a two-game lead on the Los Angeles Kings for the Wild Card 2\nspot. with 75 points. Even if the Kings defeat the Mammoth on Sunday, they will\nstill be a point behind the Predators. \n\nOn the goal, Forsberg shoved Andre Burakovsky off the puck behind the Chicago\nnet and pulled around front. From the right side of Spencer Knight, Forsberg\nbeat him on the left corner for the win. \n\nIt's Forsberg's 32nd goal of the season, nine points in four games. He finished\nwith three points (two goals and an assist) against the Blackhawks. \n\n\n\nJuuse Saros returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an\nupper-body injury. He made 26 saves on 28 shots for his 25th win of the season. \n\nThe first period was scoreless before Nick Lardis put the Blackhawks ahead early\nin the second. \n\nNashville responded off Forsberg's first goal of the game. He got a feed from\nJonathan Marchessault into the slot and Forsberg on a snap shot. Marchessault's\nassist was his third point in three games. \n\nConnor Bedard gave the Blackhawks the lead back in the second period off his\n29th goal of the season. \n\nSteven Stamkos tied the game in the third period, redirecting a feed from\nForsberg into the net. Stamkos now has five points in the last three games. \n\nThe Predators head back home on Tuesday to take on the San Jose Sharks, who\ntrail Nashville by five points in the standings.