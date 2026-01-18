Golden Knights' 5-goal third period snaps Nashville Predators 3-game win streak | Recap

Golden Knights erupted for five third-period goals, dismantling the Predators' streak and surging to a dominant victory.
A third-period onslaught by the Vegas Golden Knights proved to be too much for the Nashville Predators, snapping their three-game win streak in a 7-2 loss on Sunday in Las Vegas.
It was the Golden Knights' seventh straight win.
Vegas scored five goals in the third period and seven unanswered after the Predators took a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Luke Evangelista tipped in a Roman Josi shot 14 minutes into the period to put Nashville up early. It was the third straight game that the Predators have scored the first goal of the game and Josi's ninth point in four games.
Nashville held the lead throughout the majority of the second period until Alexander Holtz and Shea Theodore scored 1:05 apart to swing the lead in favor of Vegas.
In the third, five different Golden Knights players scored, eventually turning a 2-1 lead into 7-1. Five different players had at least two points.
In the final minute of the game, Filip Forsberg scored on the power play to cut Vegas' lead down to five. It was Forsberg's fourth point in two games and Josi's, who had the secondary assist, 10th point in four games.
Ryan O'Reilly had the primary assist, which was his seventh point in four games.
Justus Annuen played the entire game, allowing seven goals on 36 shots and making 29 saves. The loss snaps a three-game win streak for the Predators' netminder.
Nashville was outshot 36-29. Despite the wide loss, the Predators logged just 4 minutes in penalties and killed both penalties.
The Predators fall to 23-21-4 on the season and are still a point outside of a Wild Card spot. Their next game is against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CST.