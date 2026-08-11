Here's Where Every Nashville Predators Prospect Is Playing This Season

From NCAA powerhouses to European pro leagues, track the next generation of talent as Nashville’s top young stars gear up for Rookie Camp and the 2024-25 campaign.
The start of NHL training camp is right around the corner, not only bringing the Predators back to Nashville but a handful of prospects as well.
Rookie Camp kicks off on Sept. 11, followed by the Prospects Tournament from Sept. 13-14 in North Carolina. Proceeding that is the start of training camp on Sept. 16. Nashville's first preseason game is on Sept. 20 against Tampa Bay at Benchmark International Arena.
While a handful of prospects are hoping to crack the Predators roster, many are already set on where they'll be playing this season.
The majority of the Predators prospects will be playing in the NCAA, 13 out of 25.
Ryker Lee (Michigan State), Jack Ivankovic (Michigan), Miguel Marques (Maine), Jacob Rombach (Minnesota) and Teddy Stiga (Boston College) will all be returning to their college squads from last season, while the eight others are either entering their first college seasons or playing on a different team.
Cameron Reid (Kitchener to Michigan), Tommy Bleyl (Moncton to Michigan State), Alex Huang (Chicoutimi to Harvard) and Jakub Milota (Blainville-Boisbriand to Ohio State) are the four Predators prospects that have left the Canadian Hockey League to play in the NCAA this season.
Wyatt Cullen (USNTDP to Minnesota), Viktor Norringer (Muskegon to Boston University), and Justin Graf (Cedar Rapids to Harvard) have made similar moves, leaving the USHL for the NCAA this season.
Erik Pahlsson is the only prospect to transfer schools, leaving Minnesota for Ohio State this season.
Benjamin Cossette Ayotte and Charlie Puglisi are the only two Predators prospects who will be playing in the CHL. Cossette Ayotte enters his third season with Val-d'Or in the QMJHL, and Puglisi will make his league debut with Kitchener in the OHL. Puglisi is committed to Cornell for the 2027-28 season.
Six prospects are expected to play professional and junior hockey this season in Europe: Daniel Nieminen (Finland-Pelicans), Felix Nilsson (Sweden-Rögle BK), Philip Hemmyr (Sweden-IF Bkörklöven), Jakub Floris (Finland-Lukko), Yegor Surin (Russia-Lokomotiv Yaroslavl) and Dmitri Borichev (Russia-Lok 76 Yaroslavl).
Finally, five players will look to crack the Predators roster at training camp or spend the season with the Milwaukee Admirals: Aiden Fink, Brady Martin, Viggo Gustafsson, Hiroki Gojsic and Ben Strinden.
Fink played his third and final season with Penn State last year before joining the Milwaukee Admirals.
Martin started the season with the Predators before rejoining the Soo Greyhounds for his third junior season. He was called up to Milwaukee for three playoff games.
Gustafsson played 40 games with AIK in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second professional league. He played six regular-season games in Milwaukee and two playoff games.
Gojsic played his third and final junior season with the Kelowna Rockets, playing in three games at the Memorial Cup as the host team.
Strinden finished his fourth and final season at North Dakota and played in three games with the Admirals.
In addition to the regular season, six prospects are projected to make World Junior Championship rosters: Martin (Canada), Reid (Canada), Ivankovic (Canada), Cullen (USA), Bleyl (USA) and Rombach (USA),
Notable Prospect Matchups
Oct. 14, Dec. 16, Feb. 1, Feb. 19: Rögel BK (Nilsson) vs. IF Björklöven (Hemmyr)
Nov. 6-7: Boston University (Norringer) at Michigan State (Lee and Bleyl)
Nov. 10: Harvard (Huang and Graf) vs. Boston University (Norringer)
Nov. 11, Jan. 10, Feb. 19, Feb. 27: Pelicans (Nieminen) vs. Lukko (Floris)
Nov. 19-22, Feb. 4-7: Michigan (Reid and Ivankovic) vs. Michigan State (Lee and Bleyl)
Nov. 20-21: Boston College (Stiga) at Maine (Marques)
Nov. 29: Boston College (Stiga) vs. Harvard (Huang and Graf)
Dec. 3-6, March 4-5: Michigan State (Lee and Bleyl) vs. Ohio State (Pahlsson and Milota)
Dec. 10-13, Jan 28-31: Minnesota (Cullen and Rombach) vs. Michigan State (Lee and Bleyl)
Dec. 26-Jan. 5: IIHF World Junior Championship in Red Deer, Canada
Jan. 7-Jan. 10, Feb. 25-28: Michigan (Reid and Ivankovic) vs. Minnesota (Cullen and Rombach)
Jan. 14-17, Feb. 18-21: Minnesota (Cullen and Rombach) vs. Ohio State (Pahlsson and Milota)
Jan. 29-Feb. 1, Feb. 26-27: Boston College (Stiga) vs. Boston University (Norringer)
Feb. 5: Boston University (Norringer) at Maine (Marques)
Feb. 8: Harvard (Huang and Graf) vs. Boston College (Stiga) or Boston University (Norringer)
Predators 26-27 Prospect Roster
Aiden Fink, F, 2023 Draft (7/218): Milwaukee Admirals (AHL)
Miguel Marques, F, 2024 Draft (3/87): Maine (NCAA)
Brady Martin, F, 2025 Draft (1/5): Milwaukee Admirals (AHL)
Viggo Gustafsson, D, 2024 Draft (3/77): Milwaukee Admirals (AHL)
Cameron Reid, D, 2025 Draft (1/21): Michigan (NCAA)
Hiroki Gojsic, F, 2024 Draft (3/94): Milwaukee Admirals (AHL)
Daniel Nieminen, D 2025 Draft (6/163): Pelicans (Finland-Liiga)
Viktor Norringer, F, 2024 Draft, (4/127): Boston University (NCAA)
Tommy Bleyl. D, 2026 NHL Draft (1/31), Michigan State (NCAA)
Felix Nilsson, F, 2023 Draft (2/43), Rögle BK (Sweden-SHL)
Ben Strinden, F, 2022 Draft (7/210), Milwaukee Admirals (AHL)
Wyatt Cullen, F, 2026 Draft (1/10), Minnesota (NCAA)
Philip Hemmyr, F, 2026 Draft (5/138), IF Björklöven (Sweden-SHL)
Ryker Lee, F, 2025 Draft (1/26), Michigan State (NCAA)
Jakub Floris, D, 2026 Draft (4/106), Lukko (Finland-Liiga)
Justin Graf, F, 2026 Draft (4/118), Harvard (NCAA)
Yegor Surin, F, 2024 Draft (1/22), Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (Russia-KHL)
Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, D, 2026 Draft (6/179), Val-d'Or Foreurs (QMJHL)
Charlie Puglisi, F, 2026 Draft (7/202), Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
Jacob Rombach, D, 2025 Draft (2/35), Minnesota (NCAA)
Teddy Stiga, F, 2024 Draft (2/55), Boston College (NCAA)
Erik Pahlsson, F, 2024 Draft (7/213), Ohio State (NCAA)
Alex Huang, F, 2025 Draft (4/122), Harvard (NCAA)
Dmitri Borichev, G, 2026 Draft (3/70), Loko-76 Yaroslavl (Russia-MHL)
Jack Ivankovic, G, 2025 Draft (2/58), Michigan (NCAA)
Jakub Milota, G, 2024 Draft (4/99), Ohio State (NCAA)