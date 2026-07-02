Jack Drury Looking To Build Upon Nashville Predators Depth On Ice, Culture Off Ice

Nashville’s high-stakes investment in the defensive specialist signals a shift toward grit and leadership as the former Avalanche center prepares to anchor the team's relentless 200-foot identity.
Nashville Predators general manager Chris MacFarland has put a lot of stock in Colorado Avalanche center Jack Drury early on.
On June 24, the Predators sent Zach L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov to Colorado for Drury, Chase Bradley and a 2029 third-round draft pick.
Four days later, Drury was signed to a five-year, $22.5 million contract, with a AAV of $4.5 million.
While the contract came under some criticism for its size and length, MacFarland defended it, saying that Drury would be an important player, supplementing the middle of the ice and building on the established culture.
"Jack (Drury) is a guy that is not a 25-goal, 60-point guy, but he is elite defensively," MacFarland said ahead of the NHL Draft. "That ability for a coach to throw out a center against the other teams' top players and feel comfortable doing so on the road is massive.
"Then what Jack does off the ice and what he'll do for the young players. I believe it is really, really important long term."
On Thursday, Drury spoke to the media for the first time, saying he wants to continue doing what he does best on the ice, adding a defensive element down the middle and showing he can be utilized up and down the ice.
"Hopefully I can take on a bit more responsibility in general (than in Colorado), but be good defensively and help offensively when I can," Drury said. "Be good on the penalty kill, and just play a solid 200-foot game. That's kind of who I've been since I've joined the league. I can take my game to another level, but at the same time I want to stick with what makes me good and do what I can within my role."
Last season in Denver, Drury scored 27 points off of 10 goals and 17 assists in 82 games, giving Colorado a depth boost from the middle six. He's expected to play in that same role this season in Nashville, forecasted to center Ross Colton and Matthew Wood.
When it comes to the leadership aspect off the ice, MacFarland made it clear that Drury will be an important player in bringing in the next generation of Predators.
Drury said he isn't looking to drastically change anything but wants to help expand the already established culture built by guys like Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and others.
"It means a lot here, and it comes from CMAC," Drury said on MacFarland's leadership comments. "He's someone I respect so much, and I'm glad he sees that in me. As far as what I can bring, I think they've already got a great leadership corps there...It's just continuing to do what I do every day.
"It's just kind of about the habits, being a profession and being consistent doing things day in and day out the right way."
"We'll continue to build that culture in Nashville, as I'm sure the guys have already laid a great foundation."
As for what he'd seen from Nashville before his arrival, he was surprised by where the Predators were in the standings last season, as Colorado was put to the test in all four meetings.
The Predators picked up two wins over the Avalanche last season, one in a 4-3 shootout result on Dec. 9 in Nashville and the other a 7-3 blowout in Denver on Jan. 16, which was Colorado's first regulation loss at home.
"I was always kind of surprised by where they were at the standings whenever we played them because, quite frankly, they dominated us," Drury said. "I know it's a fast team. It's a really good mix of some veteran guys who have been superstars in the league for a long time and some young guys who bring a lot of speed, energy and skills. They've got the depth now and obviously, incredible goaltenders."