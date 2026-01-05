Justus Annunen signs 2-year extension with Nashville Predators

Big Juice is getting a big pay bump.

Monday, the Nashville Predators announced that goalie Justus Annunen has signed a 2-year, $2.5 million contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

The new extension will expire at the end of the 2027-28 season.

Annunen was in the final year of his 2-year, $1.68 million contract, which he had signed with the Colorado Avalanche in March 2024.

He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche 64th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, spending three seasons in Finland before joining the Avalanche organization for the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Predators acquired Annunen in a 2024 trade that sent Scott Wedgewood and a 2025 sixth round draft pick to the Avalanche.

Acting as backup to Juuse Saros, Annunen has struggled a bit this season, posting a 3-5-1 record with a 3.19 goals against average and .878 save percentage. His numbers have steadily improved throughout the season.

Annunen's last outing was a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 31, making 29 saves on 31 shots.

By signing Annunen to the extension, the Predators are cementing his role as Saros' backup, who is in the first year of an 8-year, $61.92 million contract. Saros has a 16-13-3 record with a 2.93 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.

The Predators will face the Edmonton Oilers next on Tuesday at 8 p.m. PST at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.