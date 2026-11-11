Juuse Saros Named Third Star of the Week

On Monday, the NHL announced their Three Stars of the Week which included Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros.
Saros was named the league's Third Star of the Week, behind Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier and New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes.
Saros allowed just a single goal against both the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues, saving 53 of 55 shots against while also picking up a 2-0-0 record during that period.
To date, this season has been a major return to form for Saros. After spending the last two seasons with a save percentage below the .900 threshold, he's currently sitting at a .912 through his first 12 starts of the 2026-27 campaign. He currently sits seventh in save percentage in the NHL amongst goaltenders with 10 or more games played.
Related stories
Saros is expected to be back in action tonight, as the Predators visit the Los Angeles Kings to kick off their west coast road trip.