Nashville Predators 2025 1st Round Draft Picks To Face-Off In OHL Playoffs

Future teammates clash as top Predators prospects Brady Martin and Cameron Reid battle for OHL playoff supremacy.
Future teammates will be forced foes over the next few games in the playoffs.
Nashville Predators 2025 first-round picks Brady Martin (5th overall) and Cameron Reid (21st overall) will face off in the Western Conference Semifinals of the OHL Playoffs as Reid's Kitchener Rangers take on Martin's Soo Greyhounds.
Both players are first-year captains of their respective squads. The Rangers, the No. 1 seed in the OHL's Western Conference, swept the No. 8 seed Saginaw Spirit in the first round with Reid scoring two goals and two assists.
The Greyhounds are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, upsetting the No. 4 seed and defending Memorial Cup Champion London Knights in five games. Martin had two goals and five assists in the first round.
Game 1 will be played in Kitchener on Friday at 7 p.m. EST.
Martin earned a spot on the Predators roster out of training camp, centering the line of Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly. He played in three games, recording an assist before being reassigned to the Greyhounds.
This season in Soo, Martin has recorded 24 points (8 goals, 16 assists) in 24 games. He also played for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in six games.
In the semifinal round of the WJC, Martin was injured against Czechia and missed a handful of games in the OHL after the tournament.
Reid had a junior career-best, 56 points (15 goals, 41 assists) in 57 games. He also competed with Canada at the World Junior Championship, recording an assist in seven games.
Predators Prospects In Playoffs
OHL
- Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds) - vs. Kitchener Rangers in Western Semifinals (0-0)
- Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers) - vs. Soo Greyhounds in Western Semifinals (0-0)
QMJHL
- Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) - vs. Québec Remparts in Semifinals (0-0)
WHL
- Hiroki Gojsic (Kelowna Rockets) - vs. Everette Silvertips in Semifinals (0-0)
USHL
- Viktor Norringer (Muskegon Lumberjacks) - vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in First Round (0-0)
KHL
- Yegor Surin (Lokomotiv Yaroslavl) - vs. Salavat Yulaev Ufa in Western Semifinals (1-0 Yaroslavl)