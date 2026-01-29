Nashville Predators assign Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee Admirals

Svechkov heads to Milwaukee to hone his offensive game during the Olympic break, seeking to reignite his scoring touch after a tough NHL stretch.
The Nashville Predators announced on Thursday that they have reassigned center Fedor Svechkov to the Milwaukee Admirals.
The 22-year-old center struggled to get going this season, recording just nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 49 games. Over his last 14 games, Svechkov has failed to record a point and has been scratched twice.
Svechkov was also injured in the Predators' game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday and left the game early. He is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
This isn't Svechkov's first stint in Milwaukee; he played 57 games with the Admirals during the 2023-24 season, recording 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists), and 13 games last season, recording 12 points (five goals, seven assists).
The move to Milwaukee will allow Svechkov to see action during the two-week Olympic break and potentially return to Nashville later this season with a more offensive flair.
The Predators face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.