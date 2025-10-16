Nashville Predators assign Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee Admirals

After an impressive preseason and cracking the Nashville Predators roster to open the 2025-26 season, forward Joakim Kemell has been assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals.

The team announced the forward would be joining the AHL team on Thursday after Kemell was scratched from the lineup in the Predators 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Kemell has seen action in just two games this season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 9 and the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 13. He took 14 shifts in each game, logging 12:22 minutes of ice time against the Blue Jackets and 9:46 minutes against the Senators.

Kemell played 65 games in Milwaukee last season, scoring 40 points. He attracted the attention of fans in the Predators' 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes, where he laid a big hit on Andrei Svechnikov, drew a penalty and scored the game-winner on a slap shot later.

He is the second player to be assigned to Milwaukee in the early season, as Matthew Wood was assigned to the Admirals on Oct. 10 after returning to Predators practice for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in the preseason.

Nashville takes on Montreal Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at the Bell Centre.