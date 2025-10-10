Nashville Predators assign Matthew Wood to Milawaukee Admirals

After returning to practice on Friday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury, Nashville Predators forward Matthew Wood has been assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals.

The 6-foot-4-inch forward suffered an injury at the Gold Star Showcase on Sept. 25 in Clarksville, missing the Predators' final three preseason games and the season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Wood was having a strong preseason, scoring a goal and two assists in the Predators' 5-3 preseason win over the Florida Panthers on Sept. 21. After playing the final six games of the regular season, Wood was expected to make the opening night roster until he was injured.

With Wood now reassigned in Milwaukee, it is likely that Tyson Jost or Ozzy Wiesblatt will fill the gap at wing on the fourth line. Jost, who was claimed off of waivers on Oct. 1 from Carolina, played in the Predators game against the Blue Jackets. Wiesblatt was a scratch.

The Predators will face the Utah Mammoth next on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.