Nashville Predators Broadcasters To Be Inducted In Team's Golden Hall Saturday

Terry Crisp and his wife Sheila are photographed at their home with trophies and other items from his hockey career Thursday, December 23, 2021. © Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every team who has been in existence for a considerable amount of time has individuals who become synonymous with its identity.

Pete Weber and Terry Crisp are two prime examples. The voices of the Nashville Predators radio broadcasts have been over the Nashville airwaves on radio and television since 1998, when the Preds made their entry into the NHL.

On Saturday afternoon, the duo known affectionately to Preds fans as “Pete and Crispy” will take their rightful places in the Predators’ Golden Hall, alongside David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne.

That’s some great company. It wasn’t until last season that the Predators established their Golden Hall. Poile, the former general manager and architect of the team for 25 years, along with perhaps the two greatest players the franchise has seen thus far in Weber and Rinne, were the first three inductees.

Now, Weber and Crisp will be inducted during Saturday’s game against the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena. The ceremony will take place during the first intermission.

Weber is in his 28th season on the Predators’ broadcast team and 11th as the club’s primary play-by-play voice. He has called over 2,000 Predators games.

Along with Crisp, Weber has teamed up with Jay More and Hal Gill, and has won numerous Emmy awards.

Over the first 24 Predators seasons, Crisp provided analysis on the team’s television broadcasts before retiring following the 2021-22 season. He partnered with Weber from the Preds’ inaugural season until 2013-14.

Crisp wasn’t completely done, however. He switched to live pre- and post-game shows and served as a studio analyst for seven seasons with Lyndsay Rowley.

As a player, Crisp won two Stanley Cups with the Philadelphia Flyers in 1974-75, then earned another as head coach of the Calgary Flames in 1989.

Crisp was inducted into the Tenessee Sports Hall of Fame in August of 2020.

Team broadcasters are the pipeline to what’s happening on the ice to loyal fans. The great ones don’t just call the action, they capture it in a way that make fans feel as if they are right there with them rinkside.

Weber and Crisp both embody this in true art form. Weber now calls all Preds home games on the team’s radio flagship, 102.5 The Game, with an occasional road game here and there. Crisp is no longer on the air, but has not been forgotten by Preds fans. The two even have a tavern at Bridgestone Arena named after them.

So it’s only fitting that the dulcet tones of these two men who have been linked to Preds hockey since the beginning are enshrined into the team’s Golden Hall with three other franchise icons.

