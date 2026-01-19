Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi named NHL's 2nd Star of the Week

Josi dominates offensively, racking up seven points in three games. The Predators captain is also nearing a monumental 1,000-game NHL milestone.
Roman Josi's efforts have not gone unnoticed this week as the NHL has named him the Second Star of the Week.
The league highlighted the Nashville Predators' captain's efforts against the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, where Josi has recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games.
Utah's Karel Vejmelka was named the third star of the week and Buffalo's Tage Thompson earned the first star.
He scored the game-tying goal and the overtime winner in the victory over Edmonton on Jan. 13 and had three assists in the Predators' upset victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 16 in Denver.
Despite a 7-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Josi recorded two assists.
The weekly accolades were one day away from including Josi's three points (one goal, two assists) in the Predators' 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Jan. 11. That brings his total to 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in four games.
The Predators' 35-year-old defenseman has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 36 games this season and is two games away from eclipsing a significant career milestone.
Nashville's game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday will be Josi's 1,000th career game. In 998 games in the NHL, Josi has tallied 752 points (198 goals, 554 assists).
At his current pace, he will likely eclipse 200 career goals soon.
The Nashville Predators host the Buffalo Sabres next on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.