Nashville Predators Drop 3rd Straight Game In Road Loss To Lightning | Recap

Despite a strong start and early lead, the Predators falter again, losing their third consecutive game as the Lightning strike late.
The Nashville Predators struggled to hold off the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, falling 3-2 for their third straight loss. The stretch also opens up a six-game road trip.
Filip Forsberg had tied the game early in the third period, tipping in a shot from Fedor Svechkov, but the Lightning responded two minutes later with a tap-in from Corey Perry, which ended up being the game-winning goal.
Nashville had a better start, outshooting Tampa, 10-1, in the first period and went on the power play four times. However, the power play unit went 0-for-4 on the night.
Joakim Kemell scored his first career NHL goal as he was taken down by Erik Cernak while driving to the net, and the puck deflected off Kemell into the net. It gave Nashville a 1-0 lead in the second period.
Jake Gientzel scored to tie the game in the second and Brandon Hagle gave the Lightning their first lead of the game early in the third period.
Justus Annunen made 25 saves on 28 shots, falling to 8-11-2 on the year.
With none of the Predators' Wild Card competition playing on Sunday, they will remain in the final Wild Card spot with 77 points.
Nashville won't play again until Thursday, against the Kings in Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. CST. LA, who trails the Predators by just 1 point, will play the Blues at home on Wednesday.