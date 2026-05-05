Nashville Predators Enter NHL Draft Lottery With 3.5% Chance To Win No. 1 Overall Pick

Nashville chases franchise history tonight, defying long odds to potentially land phenom Gavin McKenna. Can a 3.5% miracle mirror past lottery upsets and transform the Predators' future?
The chance for the Nashville Predators to land the No. 1 overall pick is slim, but not zero.
Entering Tuesday night's NHL Draft Lottery, which will be broadcast at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN, the Predators have a 3.5% chance to land the coveted first selection in the NHL Draft on June 26.
The winner will more than likely select Canadian phenom Gavin McKenna, who has held the attention of the hockey world for nearly two seasons now.
After amassing 129 points (41 goals and 88 assists) in 56 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2024-25 season, McKenna made the switch to the NCAA this season, playing with Penn State.
Taking a slight dip in production, McKenna still recorded 51 points (15 goals and 36 assists) in 35 games, helping the Nittany Lions reach NCAA Regional Semifinals.
The jump from the 10th-best odds to the No. 1 overall selection has happened before, as the New York Islanders had the same exact odds as the Predators do this season at 3.5% going into the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery.
They'd win and select defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who is a favorite to win the Calder Trophy this season.
If the Predators don't wind up with the No. 1 overall pick, their highest odds are to stay at 10th, with a 73.3% chance of selecting there.
The Vancouver Canucks currently have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick at 25.5%, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks with 13.5%.
If the Predators were to win the lottery, it'd be the first time in franchise history they'd select at first overall and the fourth time they've selected inside the top 5. Those previous top-five picks are David Legwand (2nd overall in 1998), Seth Jones (4th overall in 2013), and Brady Martin (5th overall in 2025).
Odds To Win NHL Draft Lottery
Vancouver Canucks: 25.5%
Chicago Blackhawks: 13.5%
New York Rangers: 11.5%
Calgary Flames: 9.5%
Toronto Maple Leafs: 8.5%
Seattle Kraken: 7.5%
Winnipeg Jets: 6.5%
Florida Panthers: 6.0%
San Jose Sharks: 5.0%
Nashville Predators: 3.5%
St. Louis Blues: 3.0%
Predators Winning Number combinations
The Nashville Predators have 35 out of 1,000 unique four-digit number combinations going into this lottery. If one of these combinations is selected, they will win the lottery.
1 2 3 13
1 2 7 8
1 2 7 13
1 2 8 12
1 3 10 11
1 4 7 13
1 4 8 9
1 4 9 14
1 4 10 14
1 5 6 8
1 7 10 12
1 8 9 13
2 3 7 8
2 3 10 13
2 3 13 14
2 4 5 8
2 4 13 14
2 6 8 9
2 6 8 10
3 4 5 6
3 4 8 13
3 4 9 13
3 5 10 11
3 6 8 14
3 7 9 13
3 7 12 13
3 9 10 14
4 5 6 10
4 5 6 11
4 5 7 12
4 7 8 14
4 7 9 11
5 9 11 14
7 8 12 14
9 10 12 13