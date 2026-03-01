Nashville Predators Fall To Stars In Overtime After Giving Up 2-0 Lead | Recap

Predators surrendered a two-goal lead as the Stars completed a comeback, sealing Nashville's fourth straight overtime loss with a controversial winning goal.
A two-goal Nashville Predators lead in the first period wasn't enough to hold off the Dallas Stars on Saturday as they scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Predators, 3-2, in overtime at American Airlines Arena.
It's the Stars' eighth straight win and the Predators' fourth straight overtime loss.
On the play that led to the game-winning goal, Wyatt Johnston wrapped around to the middle of the slot and fired a shot that went wide. Brady Skjei went to block the shot, but was indirectly tripped up by Miro Heiskanen's stick.
At the same time, Heiskanen was battling for positioning with Steven Stamkos when his stick was knocked out of his hands, taking him out of the play.
Heiskanen picked up the rebound and passed the puck over to Jason Robertson at the left side of the net. Prior to the pass, Erik Haula got tied up with Robertson, but Robertson was able to break free.
Robertson tapped the puck in for an easy, game-winning score.
Nashville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. On the power play, Matthew Wood faked a shot and passed it over Michael Bunting on the right side for the score and to put the Predators up 1-0.
A little over a minute later, Stamkos scored his 30th goal of the season off a steal at the blue line and passed it to Luke Evangelista for a break into the Stars zone. Evangelista gave it back to Stamkos and he beat Jake Oettinger blocker side to make it 2-0.
The goal also saw Evangelista record his second assist of the game.
Nashville's offense went into a lull in the second period, getting just four shots on net and seeing Wyatt Johnston snap Juuse Saros' shutout bid on the power play to make it 2-1.
In the third period, a no-icing call caught the Predators off guard, allowing Thomas Harley to get a shot on net and Nathan Bastian to put the rebound away to tie the game, 2-2.
Of note, defenseman Adam Wilsby left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return. Nashville played with five defensemen for the majority of the night.
Saros made 22 saves on 25 shots, dropping his fifth overtime game of the season.
Nashville is sitting at 62 points, just a point outside of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. That gap may lengthen by the end of Saturday night, pending the result of the Seattle (63 points) and Vancouver game.
The Predators are back at home on Monday against the Detroit Red Wings at 1 p.m. CST.