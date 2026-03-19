Nashville Predators Goalie Juuse Saros Out vs. Seattle Kraken With Upper-Body Injury

Predators face crucial matchup without star goalie Saros. Backup goalie steps in, with playoff implications hanging in the balance.
The Nashville Predators will be without their starting goalie in one of the most important games of the season.
It was announced ahead of Thursday's game against the Seattle Kraken that Juuse Saros is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He was reportedly injured during morning skate.
Justus Annuen will start in his place with Matt Murray as the late call-up from Milwaukee.
This is the first injury that Saros has officially sustained this season, and the Predators have gone as he has. Saros has a 24-19-7 record this season with a 3.14 goals-against and .894 save percentage.
His last start was a 4-3 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, where he made 36 saves on 39 shots, and stopped all three of the Jets in the shootout.
Annunen sits at 6-9-2 on the year with a 3.10 goals against and a .890 save percentage. Murray has not played for the Predators this season and has not played an NHL game since the 2023-24 season, when he was with the Dallas Stars.
Thursday's matchup is critical, as a Predators victory would tie the Kraken for the final Wild Card spot. A loss would set the Predators four points behind Seattle in the playoff race.