Nashville Predators Hoping 'To Grab A Good One' With 10th Overall Pick In NHL Draft
Armed with a rare top-ten selection, new general manager Chris MacFarland targets elite depth down the middle to bolster a roster hungry for a franchise-altering defensive spark.
The first round of the NHL Draft may not be as busy as last year for the Nashville Predators, but they are coming to Buffalo with a new look and some established momentum.
Owning the 10th overall pick, which is their lone selection of the first round, the Predators remain excited and positive about who they may select that early on.
"We're super excited and hearing about the names and getting to know some of the players were excited about at pick 10," MacFarland said. "Hopefully, we'll grab a good one at 10 and then get ready for day two."
Nashville is entering the draft with a brand new general manager in MacFarland, who is making a handful of adjustment of is own, including getting used to picking so early on.
During his time as GM of the Colorado Avalanche from 2022 to 2026, the highest they selected was 22nd overall in the 2025 draft.
"My last few weeks have been (watching) a lot of video, a lot of getting to know the guys at the top part of this draft because that wasn't something that we (Colorado) weren't part of the last few years," MacFarland said. "How to use draft capital on players to try and win. That part's been exciting."
Approaching this part of the year, MacFarland said that the Predators are looking to improve down the middle of the ice and on the back end, whether that be through a draft pick or in free agency once July rolls around.
In the last week, the MacFarland has acquired two of his former players in centers, Jack Drury and Ross Colton.
"If we can get incrementally better in areas a little at a time, that's what we're gonna do," MacFarland said. "It'd be great to add an all-star center, an all-star defenseman, but it's not easy to do...We've got to be careful with our first-round picks because right now it's top-10, and we're going to get a good player there."
2026 Nashville Predators Draft Board
10th, 42nd, 57th (via Minnesota), 70th (via Seattle), 106th, 118th (via Pittsburgh), 138th, 148th (via Edmonton), 160th (via Carolina), 179th (via Utah), 202nd.
TV: 6 p.m. CST on ESPN
Potential Draft Targets
The Athletic: Viggo Björck, C, Djurgården (SHL-Sweden)
- 5'9, 177 pounds, Righty, Stockholm, Sweden
- SHL - 42 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS, 12 PIM, 5 +/-
- WJC (Sweden) - 7 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 PTS, 2 PIM, 5 +/-
Daily Faceoff, SportsNet, NHL.com: Wyatt Cullen, LW, USNTDP (USHL)
- 6'1, 176 pounds, Lefty, Moorhead, Minnesota
- NTDP - 40 GP, 16 G, 29 A, 45 PTS, 43 PIM, 7 +/-
- Committed to Minnesota
ESPN, EliteProspects: Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL)
- 6'5, 228 pounds, Lefty, Oakville, Ontario
- OHL - 57 GP, 34 G, 25 A, 59 PTS, 45 PIM, 19 +/-
- Committed to Michigan State
TSN: Alexander Command, C, Orebro (Sweden-Jr.)
- 6'1, 183 pounds, Lefty, Danderyd, Sweden
- SWE-Jr. - 30 GP, 17 G, 27 A, 44 PTS, 61 PIM, 10 +/-
Bleacher Report, NHL.com, Locked On Predators: Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA)
- 6'1, 185 pounds, Lefty, Fredericton, New Brunswick
- USHL (Muskegon) - 13 GP, 10 G, 7 A, 17 PTS, 6 PIM, 5 +/-
- NCAA - 18 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 PTS, 2 PIM, -1 +/-
USA Today: Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (SM Liiga-Finland)
- 6'3, 207 pounds, Lefty, Turku, Finland
- SM-Liiga - 48 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 PTS, 16 PIM, 3 +/-
- WJC (Finland) - 7 GP, 2 G, 2 PTS, 2 +/-
TheScore: Alberts Smits, D, Munich (DEHL-Germany)
- 6'3, 205 pounds, Lefty, Riga, Latvia
- SM-Liiga - 38 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 PTS, 20 PIM, -3 +/-
- DEL - 5 GP, 1 A, 1 PT, 2 PIM
- WJC (Latvia) - 5 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 PTS, 2 PIM, -6 +/-
- OLY (Latvia) - 4 GP, 2 A, 2 PTS, 2 PIM, -2 +/-
The Hockey News: Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL)
- 6'3, 206 pounds, Righty, Lacombe, Alberta
- WHL - 68 GP, 28 G, 50 A, 78 PTS, 75 PIM, 32 +/-