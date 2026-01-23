Nashville Predators move up start time of Saturday's game due to incoming inclement weather

Inclement weather forces an early puck drop for the Nashville Predators and Utah Mammoth. Fans should brace for a shift due to incoming winter conditions.
The Nashville Predators announced Friday afternoon that the start time of their game against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena has been moved up to 12:30 p.m. CST due to incoming inclement weather.
The game was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST, but according to the National Weather Service, a mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected to hit Nashville Saturday afternoon into the evening, with it continuing into Sunday night.
Nashville is under a Winter Storm Warning until Sunday at 6 p.m. CST.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and fans will be offered 50 percent off select concession items inside the arena.
Saturday's game will also be an official celebration for Predators captain Roman Josi, who played his 1,000th career game in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
This will be the third meeting this season between the Predators and the Mammoth. Nashville lost in overtime to Utah, 3-2, at home on Oct. 11, but defeated the Mammoth, 4-3, in Salt Lake City on Dec. 29.
The Mammoth are coming off a 5-4 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Utah has won seven of its last eight and four straight.
It is in fourth place in the Central Division with 56 points and holds the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
Nashville is 24-22-4 on the season with 52 points and is a point outside of the final Wild Card spot.