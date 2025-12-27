Nashville Predators prospect Aiden Fink playing for U.S. Collegiate Selects in Spengler Cup

The IIHF World Junior Championships isn't the only tournament that features Nashville Predators prospects this holiday season.

Forward Aiden Fink (2023, 218th overall) is representing the U.S. Collegiate Selects at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

The five day tournament is credited as one of the oldest invitational hockey tournament in the world, first held in 1923. This year's tournament features the U.S. Collegiate Selects, Team Canada, HC Davos (Switzerland), HC Sparta Praha (Czechia), IFK Helsinki (Finland) and HC Fribourg-Gottéron (Switzerland).

Unlike the World Junior tournament, the Spengler Cup features clubs made up of players of all ages and nationalities, with the exception of Team Canada (all Canadian players) and the U.S. Collegiate Selects (all NCAA athletes).

Fink, who is originally from Calgary, is in his third season with Penn State. He's following an impressive 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 40 games last season, recording nine points (two goals, seven assists) in nine games so far.

He is just returning to play after suffering an upper body injury. The tournament is his first action since Oct. 31.

In the U.S. Collegiate Selects first game against HC Davos, Fink recorded two assists in a 5-3 win. It was the team's first ever win at the Spengler Cup.

In the World Junior Championship, seven Predators prospects are competing: Brady Martin (Canada), Cameron Reid (Canada), Jack Ivankovic (Canada), Teddy Stiga (USA), Ryker Lee (USA), Viggo Gustafsson (Sweden) and Daniel Nieminen (Finland).