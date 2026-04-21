Nashville Predators Prospect Brady Martin Added To Milwaukee Admirals Roster

Nashville's top pick jumps to pro hockey. Brady Martin joins Milwaukee Admirals for playoff push, bringing championship pedigree and offensive firepower.
With his junior season coming to an end, Brady Martin is ready to make the jump up to professional hockey.
Tuesday, Martin was added to the Milwaukee Admirals roster ahead of their first-round playoff game against the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday.
Martin was drafted by the Nashville Predators fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, their highest draft pick since 2013. He made the team's roster out of training camp, playing in three games and recording one assist.
He was then reassigned to the Soo Greyhounds (OHL), being named the team's captain and recording 24 points (8 goals and 16 assists) in 24 games. In the playoffs, he had 10 points (3 goals and 7 assists) in 10 games.
The Greyhounds were eliminated in five games by the Kitchener Rangers in the second round of the OHL Playoffs. The Rangers are captained by Cameron Reid, who was also selected in the first round of the 2025 draft by the Predators, 21st overall.
Martin also competed for Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship, recording eight points (four goals and four assists) in six games.
Martin was one of nine rookies who were used in the Predators' lineup this season.