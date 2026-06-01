Nashville Predators Prospect Cameron Reid Wins Memorial Cup With Kitchener Rangers

Captain Cameron Reid snapped a two-decade title drought, leading Kitchener to major junior glory before heading to Nashville’s rookie camp alongside standout fellow prospects Alex Huang and Hiroki Gojsic.
One of the Nashville Predators' top prospects is at the top of the Canadian Junior Hockey world.
Defenseman Cameron Reid, who was selected by the Predators 21st overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, has won the Memorial Cup with the Kitchener Rangers, defeating the Everette Silvertips, 6-2, in the championship game on Sunday.
In his third year with the Rangers, and first as the team captain, Reid recorded 56 points (15 goals and 41 assists) in 57 games. In the playoffs, he had 16 points (two goals and 14 assists) in 19 games.
He had two assists in the championship game.
He guided Kitchener to its first OHL title since 2008 and its first Memorial Cup since 2003. The Rangers went 4-0 in the tournament and 16-2 in the OHL playoffs.
At just 19 years old, Reid still has two more years of eligibility left in the OHL.
Reid wasn't the only Predators prospect to compete in the Memorial Cup, as defenseman Alex Huang (2025, 122nd overall) played with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and forward Hiroki Gojsic (2024, 94th overall) played with the host Kelowna Rockets.
Chicoutimi was eliminated by Everette, 6-1, in the semifinals, and Kelowna was knocked out in the group stage by the Silvertips, 4-0.
Huang recorded 70 points (11 goals and 59 assists) in 62 games and 19 points (two goals and 17 assists) in 20 playoff games. He is committed to playing at Harvard next season.
Gojsic had 41 points (19 goals and 22 assists) in 55 games and three points (a goal and two assists) in nine playoff games. He has one year of eligibility left in Canadian Juniors.
The trio will return to Nashville at the end of June into early July for Predators rookie camp. The schedule and roster has yet to be announced.