Nashville Predators reassign Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee Admirals

After making his NHL debut and playing 25 games with the Nashville Predators, forward Reid Schaefer has been reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals.
Schaefer was called up to Nashville on Nov. 28 in the Predators' game against the Blackhawks in Chicago, which was a 4-3 win.
In his third NHL game, against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 2 in Nashville, Schaefer scored his first NHL goal and recorded his first fight, dropping the gloves with Calgary's Brayden Pachal.
In his first stint in the pros, Schaefer recorded four goals and two assists for six points in 25 games and had a plus/minus of -9.
Prior to getting called up, Schaefer had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 15 games with the Admirals.
Schaefer was drafted 32nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 NHL Draft.
He was acquired by the Predators in a 2023 trade that sent Mattias Ekholm and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Oilers for Schaefer, Tyson Barrie, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.
Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said at Tuesday morning's skate that Ozzy Wiesblatt, who has been moved off of injured reserve and is now "a game time decision."
The Nashville Predators host the Buffalo Sabres next on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. CST.