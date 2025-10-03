Nashville Predators reassign Zachary L'Heureux, Tanner Molendyk to Milwaukee Admirals

The Nashville Predators have cut their training camp roster down to 25 players, reassigning forward Zachary L'Heureux and defenseman Tanner Molendyk to the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday.
L'Heureux spent the majority of last season in Nashville, playing 62 games and scoring 15 points (5 goals and 10 assists) while logging 63 penalty minutes. He played four games in Milwaukee, scoring five points and logging four penalty minutes.
L'Heureux missed the first two games of the preseason due to an undisclosed injury before returning to action against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 27. In the preseason, he recorded an assist and an interference penalty in two games.
Molendyk is coming off an impressive final season in juniors with the Saskatoon Blades and Medicine Hat Tigers, scoring 47 points in 49 games. He also had 20 points in 18 playoff games, helping the Tigers reach the Memorial Cup championship game.
Molendyk's arrival at training camp was delayed as he suffered an injury during a Predators prospect practice ahead of the NHL Prospects Tournament on Sept. 11. He'd miss the tournament and the first week of training camp.
He'd return to practice on Sept. 24 and see his first preseason action on Sept. 27 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Molendyk also played in the Predators game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 28, committing a tripping penalty.
The Predators roster is now down to 25 players: 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
Forwards
9 Filip Forsberg
17 Tyson Jost
25 Joakim Kemell
36 Cole Smith
40 Fedor Svechkov
44 Brady Martin
47 Michael McCarron
56 Erik Haula
58 Michael Bunting
71 Matthew Wood
77 Luke Evangelista
81 Jonathan Marchessault
89 Ozzy Wiesblatt
90 Ryan O'Reilly
91 Steven Stamkos
Defenseman
20 Justin Barron
24 Spencer Stastney
37 Nick Blankenburg
41 Nicolas Hague
48 Nick Perbix
59 Roman Josi
76 Brady Skjei
83 Adam Wilsby
Goaltenders
29 Justus Annunen
74 Juuse Saros