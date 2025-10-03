    • Powered by Roundtable

    Nashville Predators reassign Zachary L'Heureux, Tanner Molendyk to Milwaukee Admirals

    Jack Williams
    Oct 3, 2025, 19:14
    Jack Williams
    Oct 3, 2025, 19:14
    Updated at: Oct 3, 2025, 19:21

    The Nashville Predators have cut their training camp roster down to 25 players, reassigning forward Zachary L'Heureux and defenseman Tanner Molendyk to the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday. 

    L'Heureux spent the majority of last season in Nashville, playing 62 games and scoring 15 points (5 goals and 10 assists) while logging 63 penalty minutes. He played four games in Milwaukee, scoring five points and logging four penalty minutes. 

    L'Heureux missed the first two games of the preseason due to an undisclosed injury before returning to action against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 27. In the preseason, he recorded an assist and an interference penalty in two games. 

    Molendyk is coming off an impressive final season in juniors with the Saskatoon Blades and Medicine Hat Tigers, scoring 47 points in 49 games. He also had 20 points in 18 playoff games, helping the Tigers reach the Memorial Cup championship game. 

    Molendyk's arrival at training camp was delayed as he suffered an injury during a Predators prospect practice ahead of the NHL Prospects Tournament on Sept. 11. He'd miss the tournament and the first week of training camp. 

    He'd return to practice on Sept. 24 and see his first preseason action on Sept. 27 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Molendyk also played in the Predators game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 28, committing a tripping penalty. 

    The Predators roster is now down to 25 players: 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

    Forwards 

    9 Filip Forsberg 

    17 Tyson Jost 

    25 Joakim Kemell 

    36 Cole Smith 

    40 Fedor Svechkov 

    44 Brady Martin

    47 Michael McCarron

    56 Erik Haula

    58 Michael Bunting 

    71 Matthew Wood 

    77 Luke Evangelista 

    81 Jonathan Marchessault 

    89 Ozzy Wiesblatt 

    90 Ryan O'Reilly 

    91 Steven Stamkos

    Defenseman 

    20 Justin Barron 

    24 Spencer Stastney 

    37 Nick Blankenburg 

    41 Nicolas Hague

    48 Nick Perbix 

    59 Roman Josi 

    76 Brady Skjei 

    83 Adam Wilsby

    Goaltenders 

    29 Justus Annunen 

    74 Juuse Saros