Nashville Predators reassign Zachary L'Heureux, Tanner Molendyk to Milwaukee Admirals

The Nashville Predators have cut their training camp roster down to 25 players, reassigning forward Zachary L'Heureux and defenseman Tanner Molendyk to the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday.

L'Heureux spent the majority of last season in Nashville, playing 62 games and scoring 15 points (5 goals and 10 assists) while logging 63 penalty minutes. He played four games in Milwaukee, scoring five points and logging four penalty minutes.

L'Heureux missed the first two games of the preseason due to an undisclosed injury before returning to action against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 27. In the preseason, he recorded an assist and an interference penalty in two games.

Molendyk is coming off an impressive final season in juniors with the Saskatoon Blades and Medicine Hat Tigers, scoring 47 points in 49 games. He also had 20 points in 18 playoff games, helping the Tigers reach the Memorial Cup championship game.

Molendyk's arrival at training camp was delayed as he suffered an injury during a Predators prospect practice ahead of the NHL Prospects Tournament on Sept. 11. He'd miss the tournament and the first week of training camp.

He'd return to practice on Sept. 24 and see his first preseason action on Sept. 27 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Molendyk also played in the Predators game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 28, committing a tripping penalty.

The Predators roster is now down to 25 players: 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards

9 Filip Forsberg

17 Tyson Jost

25 Joakim Kemell

36 Cole Smith

40 Fedor Svechkov

44 Brady Martin

47 Michael McCarron

56 Erik Haula

58 Michael Bunting

71 Matthew Wood

77 Luke Evangelista

81 Jonathan Marchessault

89 Ozzy Wiesblatt

90 Ryan O'Reilly

91 Steven Stamkos

Defenseman

20 Justin Barron

24 Spencer Stastney

37 Nick Blankenburg

41 Nicolas Hague

48 Nick Perbix

59 Roman Josi

76 Brady Skjei

83 Adam Wilsby

Goaltenders

29 Justus Annunen

74 Juuse Saros