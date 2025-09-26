Zachary L'Heureux 'not taking anything for granted' in effort to return to Nashville Predators roster

There was a lot of reminiscing on this past season for Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux this summer.

Going back home to Montreal this summer, L'Heureux recalled sitting by the bonfire and telling his friends stories of playing in the NHL and with legends like Steven Stamkos.

"There were definitely a few nights with my boys back home, and you're just sitting around the fire, on the weekend, talking about stories," L'Heureux said. "Obviously, a lot of my friends grew up watching these guys I get to play with and idolizing them."

" I got to share some stories of being able to hang out with Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly and all those guys on a daily basis. It's pretty cool and they love to hear it."

L'Heureux played four games with the Milwaukee Admirals last season before he was called up to Nashville and stayed there for 62 games, scoring 15 points and logging 63 penalty minutes. In his first nearly full NHL season, L'Heureux played an important role in Nashville's bottom six.

However, coming into Predators training camp after missing a few days, he knows that his spot on the roster is not promised, but earned.

"I have the pressure of making the NHL again," L'Heureux said. "Last year, the goal was to stay the whole year. There were moments where I felt like I got a little comfortable, so coming into camp this year, I didn't want to take anything for granted."

With a young talent pool behind him, L'Heureux is aware that there are a handful of Predators prospects who are also competing for his spot.

Matthew Wood had a multi-point game in the Predators' win over the Florida Panthers on Sept. 21, and Brady Martin scored twice in the Predators' loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 23. Joakim Kemell has also been utilized all over the lineup in the preseason.

"I'm coming ready to play every day and fighting for a spot," L'Heureux said. "There are a lot of young guys who have been good competition and have been showing up. You can see it out there and in the preseason games."

"I've got a big opportunity here on the weekend to showcase what I can do and what I've got."

L'Heureux has had to play a bit of catch-up over the last few days, leaving Predators practice on Sept. 19 early and missing the team's first two preseason games.

He'd make his return to the lineup at the Gold Star Showcase on Thursday, allowing him to ease back into things before this weekend's road games.

"It was good to get into it. It was not a full go, but there was still a lot of respect out there," L'Heureux said on the Predators scrimmage on Thursday. "Guys aren't trying to take each other's heads off, but you're still competing hard and trying to win battles. It was a good first step and I think I did pretty well."

In aiming to make the Predators lineup this season, L'Heureux isn't just doing it for himself, but for those who have supported him along this journey. He understands the pressure is high, but is ready to face the challenge.

"I think I've got a good support system and I want to show that I can play at this level for a long time," L'Heureux said. "I think I've got a foot in the door. I've played a lot of games, and I've showcased my skill and what I can do. I want to show that I can improve."

"Obviously, this is a big year coming up for everybody, but for me, personally, it's huge."