Nashville Predators recall Matthew Wood from Milwaukee Admirals

After playing the first two games of the regular season in Milwaukee, Matthew Wood has been recalled by the Nashville Predators.

The 6-foot-4-inch forward made the Predators roster out of training camp, but due to a lower-body injury sustained in training camp, he was sent to the Admirals when he returned to full health.

Wood was having a strong preseason, scoring four points in two games. During the Gold Star Showcase, an intersquad scrimmage, on Sept. 25, Wood left the game early and was out for the rest of the preseason.

He'd return to Predators practice on Oct. 10, but was immediately sent to Milwaukee. Wood has one point in two games played with the Admirals.

Wood played the final six games of the 2024-25 regular season with the Predators, scoring a point. He had joined the team after finishing his junior year at the University of Minnesota.

With Jonathan Marchessault still day-to-day with a lower-body injury, it is likely Wood will fill that spot on the third line right wing.

This is the second transaction the Predators have made this week, after they sent center Brady Martin back to the Soo Greyhounds (OHL) after three games played. Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks was the first game Martin had played since Oct. 11.

The Predators host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena.