Nashville Predators Recall Zach L'Heureux, Matthew Wood From Milwaukee Admirals

Exciting offensive sparks fly as L'Heureux and Wood rejoin the Predators. See how their Milwaukee success translates to the NHL ice.
With the Nashville Predators returning to play this week, two roster adjustments were announced on Sunday as Zach L'Heureux and Matthew Wood have been called up from the Milwaukee Admirals.
This is technically L'Heureux's second call-up of the season, as he was brought up from the Admirals on Nov. 4, scratched for two games and eventually announced that he'd be missing 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury.
L'Heureux was then reassigned to the Admirals on Dec. 13. Since returning from injury, L'Heureux has had a massive impact with the Admirals, scoring 28 points (14G, 14A) in 28 games and logging 65 penalty minutes.
He has had five multi-point games in that run and had an eight-game point streak from Jan. 23 to Feb. 18.
Notably, L'Heureux had four points (1G, 3A) in a 7-3 win over the Manitoba Moose on Jan. 8 and 28 penalty minutes in a 5-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Jan. 27.
He was a regular in Nashville last season, recording 15 points (5G, 10A) in 62 games and 63 penalty minutes.
Wood joins the lineup after being reassigned to Milwaukee right before the Olympic break on Feb. 5. He had been struggling prior to joining the Admirals, recording just three points in 23 games and was scratched twice.
Wood has three points (1G, 2A) in his last three games in Milwaukee, two of which came in a 5-2 loss to the Texas Stars on Feb. 20.
He had spent the earlier part of the season in Milwaukee as well, returning from an injury and playing two games with the Admirals before returning to Nashville.
The Nashville Predators return to play on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena.