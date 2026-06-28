Nashville Predators Release 2026 Development Camp Roster
Top prospects and hungry invitees descend on Smashville this week for high-stakes practices, culminating in the Future Stars Game as the next generation of talent fights for notice.
It's a busy time in Smashville as the Nashville Predators prepare for Development Camp, with practices kicking off on Monday, June 29.
The camp concludes with a Future Stars Game on Friday, July 3 at 10:30 p.m. CST at Ford Ice Center Bellvue. All practices are free and open to the public, and will be held at Centennial SportsPlex.
Nashville Predators Development Camp Schedule
- Monday, June 29 at Centennial SportsPlex: Practice - Gold at 3:15 p.m., Practice - Blue at 4:30 p.m. CST
- Tuesday, June 30, at Centennial SportsPlex: Practice - Forwards at 10:05 a.m., Practice - Defensemen at 11:35 a.m. CST
- Wednesday, July 1 at Centennial SportsPlex: 3-on-3 Tournament at 3 p.m. CST
- Thursday, July 2, at Centennial SportsPlex: Practice- Defensemen at 10:05 a.m., Practice - Forwards at 11:35 a.m.
- Friday, July 3, at Ford Ice Center Bellevue - Future Stars Game at 10:30 a.m. CST
On Sunday, the Predators announced their Development Camp roster. Here is the full list.
Forwards
*Development Camp invites
18 - Aiden Fink: 5-foot-10, 160 lbs, Right, NSH '23 218th overall, Milwaukee Admirals/Penn State (NCAA)
23 - Mason McCormick*: 6-foot-3, 190 lbs, Left, Undrafted, Milwaukee Admirals/Air Force Academy (NCAA)
43 - Miguel Marques: 5-foot-11, 182 lbs, Right, NSH '24 87th overall, Maine (NCAA)
44 - Brady Martin: 6-foot, 185 lbs, Right, NSH '25 5th overall, Milwaukee Admirals/Soo Greyhounds (OHL)
53 - Hiroki Gojsic: 6-foot-3, 203 lbs, Right, NSH '24 94th overall, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
55 - Viktor Norringer: 6-foot-3, 201 lbs, Right, NSH '24 127th overall, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
62 - Felix Nilsson: 6-foot, 192 lbs, Left, NSH '23 43rd overall, Rogel BK Angeholm (Swedish Hockey League)
66 - Ben Strinden: 6-foot-1, 200 lbs, Right, NSH '22 210th overall, Milwaukee Admirals/North Dakota (NCAA)
67 - Wyatt Cullen: 6-foot-1, 176 lbs, Left, NSH '26 10th overall, USNTDP (USHL)
68 - Philip Hemmyr: 5-foot-10, 170 lbs, Left, NSH '26 138th overall, Bjorkloven IF (Sweden-Jr, Sweden-1)
73 - Ryker Lee: 6-foot-1, 180 lbs, Right, NSH '25 26th overall, Michigan State (NCAA)
78 - Justin Graf: 6-foot-1, 174 lbs, Left, NSH '26 118th overall, Cedar Rapids (USHL)
79 - Egor Surin: 6-foot-2, 200 lbs, Left, NSH '24 22nd overall, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)
83 - Charlie Puglisi: 6-foot, 162 lbs, Right, NSH '26 202nd overall, Winchendon (HS-MA)
85 - Dylan Edwards*: 5-foot-8, 174 lbs, Left, Undrafted, Kitchener (OHL)/Erie (OHL)
86 - Nathan Morin*: 5-foot-10, 160 lbs, Left, Undrafted, Dartmouth (NCAA)
87 - Teddy Stiga: 5-foot-11, 180 lbs, Left, NSH '24 55th overall, Boston College (NCAA)
94 - Erik Pahlsson: 6-foot-1, 192 lbs, Left, NSH 213th overall, Minnesota (NCAA)
95 - Gavin Lindberg*: 6-foot-1, 195 lbs, Right, Undrafted, Colorado College (NCAA)
Defensemen
46 - Viggo Gustafsson: 6-foot-3, 186 lbs, Left, NSH '24 77th overall, Milwaukee Admirals/AIK (Sweden-2)
52 - Cameron Reid: 6-foot, 179 lbs, Left, NSH '25 21st overall, Kitchener (OHL)
54 - Daniel Nieminen: 6-foot, 187 lbs, Left, NSH '25 163rd overall, Pelicans (Finland-Liiga)
58 - Tommy Bleyl: 6-foot, 165 lbs, Right, NSH '26 31st overall, Moncton (QMJHL)
65 - Evan Murr*: 6-foot, 183 lbs, Right, Undrafted, Minnesota State (NCAA)
72 - Owen Keefe*: 6-foot, 186 lbs, Right, Undrafted, Drummondville (QMJHL)
75 - Jakub Floris: 6-foot-3, 194 lbs, Right, NSH '26 106th overall, Lukko (Finland-Jr.)
80 - Michel Myloserdnyy*: 6-foot-7, 225 lbs, Left, Undrafted, Gatineau (QMJHL)
82 - Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte: 6-foot-1, 185 lbs, Right, NSH '26 179th overall, Val-d'Or (QMJHL)
84 - Jacob Rombach: 6-foot-7, 205 lbs, Left, NSH '25 35th overall, Minnesota (NCAA)
96 - Shaun McEwen*: 6-foot, 175 lbs, Left, Undrafted, Miami (NCAA)
98 - Alex Huang: 6-foot, 180 lbs, Right, NSH '25 122nd overall, Chicoutmi (QMJHL)
Goalies
28 - Dmitri Borichev: 6-foot-2, 194 lbs, Left, NSH '26 70th overall, Loko-76 Yaroslavl (Russia-Jr.)
30 - Jack Lisson*: 6-foot-2, 190 lbs, Right, Undrafted, North Bay (OHL)
33 - Tyler Shea*: 6-foot, 180 lbs, Left, Undrafted, Brown (NCAA)
34 - Jack Ivankovic: 5-foot-11, 171 lbs, Left, NSH '25 58th overall, Michigan (NCAA)
37 - Tegan Kendrick*: 6-foot-4, 197 lbs, Left, Undrafted, Sacred Heart (NCAA)
39 - Jakub Milota, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs, Left, NSH '24 99th overall, Blainville-Boisebriand (QMJHL)