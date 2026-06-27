Nashville Predators Select forward Wyatt Cullen With 10th Overall Pick In NHL Draft
Jack Williams9hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 01:01featured
The Smashville legacy continues as playmaking forward Wyatt Cullen joins the ranks, bringing a hard-nosed offensive style and deep NHL roots to the Predators’ promising young core.
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