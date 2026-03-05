Nashville Predators Trade Nick Blankenburg to Avalanche For 2027 5th Round Pick

Predators continue UFA fire sale, shipping Blankenburg to Avalanche. A deep dive into the move and Nashville's draft capital accumulation.
The Nashville Predators have dealt a third player in the last 24 hours, sending defenseman Nick Blankenburg to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2027 5th-round draft pick.
The Predators now have 12 picks in the 2027 NHL Draft, four of which are in the third round.
The 27-year-old was in the final season of a 2-year, $1.55 million contract, with him becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. Blankenburg is also the third upcoming UFA that's been traded by the Predators.
Blankenburg is in the midst of the best season of his career, scoring 21 points (6G, 15A) in 49 games and logging just 10 penalty minutes. This is the first season he has not split time between the NHL and AHL since 2022-23, and the first time he has recorded more than 20 points.
Blankenburg was signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets out of college at the end of the 2021-22 season and played the Columbus's final seven games of the year. He spent three seasons with the Blue Jackets before signing as a free agent with Nashville in the 2024 offseason.
As a Predator, he played in 109 games, recording 10 goals and 27 assists for 37 points.