Nashville Predators Sign Aiden Fink To 3-Year, Entry Level Contract

Emerging prospect Aiden Fink ignites Nashville's future. His electrifying play propels the Admirals toward a playoff push and signals a bright chapter for the Predators.
The Nashville Predators have made a massive move for the future, signing Aiden Fink to a 3-year, entry-level contract.
Drafted by the Predators 218th overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Fink is having a career season.
He played his final year of college hockey at Penn State, recording 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) in 30 games, helping the Nittany Lions reach the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
Since joining the Milwaukee Admirals, Fink has tallied an impressive 10 points (three goals and seven assists) in six games, which included a four-assist performance against the Cleveland Monsters on April 4.
His efforts have helped the Milwaukee Admirals clinch a spot in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs.
At 5-foot, 10-inches, Fink has proven to be a valuable asset for the Predators' future.
The Nashville Predators are looking to push into the playoffs with two games left, hosting the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 7 p.m. CST and the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST