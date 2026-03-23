Nashville Predators Sign Fedor Svechkov To 2-year Contract

Predators secure future star Fedor Svechkov with a two-year deal. Discover how the young center is shaping Nashville's offensive landscape.
The Nashville Predators have locked down one of their key pieces for the future.
Monday, the team announced that center Fedor Svechkov had been signed to a two-year, $2.5 million contract. His entry-level contract was set to expire at the end of this season.
Drafted by the Predators 19th overall in the 2021 draft, the 22-year-old center has played in 110 NHL games, recording 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points.
Svechkov has also played 80 games with the Milwaukee Admirals, scoring 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points.
He got off to a slow start to this season, tallying just nine points in 49 games before being sent down to the Milwaukee Admirals in late January. He'd return to Nashville after the Olympics, recording four points in nine games.
Svehckov is the fifth player to sign an extension this season, joining Luke Evangelista, Justus Annunen, Jake Lucchini and Zach L'Heureux.
The Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks next on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena.