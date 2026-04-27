Nashville Predators Sign KHL Standout Vitali Pinchuk To 1-Year Contract

Nashville adds KHL scoring leader Vitali Pinchuk. The Belarusian forward's impressive point totals and physical presence promise a dynamic addition to the Predators' lineup.
The Nashville Predators have landed one of the top scorers in the KHL, signing Vitali Pinchuk to a 1-year, entry-level contract on Monday.
The 24-year-old, 6-foot-3-inch forward from Belarus has scored 66 points (31 goals and 35 assists) in 65 games with Minsk Dynamo. He ranks sixth in league points this season.
Pinchuk also had seven points (two goals and five assists) in eight playoff games. Minsk Dynamo swept Moscow Dynamo in the first round, but fell to Kazan Ak Bars in four games in the second round.
Pinchuk spent a season with the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points in 54 games. He'd go undrafted and return to Belarus to play for Dynamo.
For four season, Pinchuk split time between Minsk Dynamo and Metallurg Zhlobin, which plays in Belarus's top league and is a step below the KHL.
He moved to the KHL full-time for the 2024-25 season, scoring 43 points (25 goals and 18 assists) in 66 games and 11 points (five goals and six assists) in 11 playoff games.
Over 252 games played in the KHL since 2020, Pinchuk has recorded 73 goals and 72 assists for 145 points and logged 100 penalty minutes