Nashville Predators Slip In Wild Card Race In Shootout Loss To Los Angeles Kings

Crucial shootout loss to the Kings sinks Predators in the standings. Turnovers cost Nashville, as LA claims a vital Wild Card spot.
The Nashville Predators have gotten the best of the Los Angeles Kings in the shootout twice this season, but couldn't get it done in their final meeting of the regular season.
Adrian Kempe scored the lone goal of the shootout in the second round, giving the Los Angeles Kings a critical 3-2 win over the Predators.
With the two points, the Kings move into the final Wild Card spot with 73 points and five games remaining. Nashville trails Los Angeles by a point with 72.
Turnovers haunted Nashville, which allowed two goals in regulation. A turnover by Tyson Jost in the neutral zone led to a Kings rush the other way and a goal by Joel Armia to put LA up 1-0 in the first period.
The Predators responded in the second off a 5-on-3 power play goal from Steven Stamkos, a one-time shot to tie the game. It's his 39th goal of the season and 12th power play goal on the year.
Scott Laughton gave the Kings the lead back in the second period, off a Ryan Ufko neutral zone turnover that ended with Jared Wright feeding Laughton into the slot for the quick wrist shot.
Roman Josi tied the game in the early third period as a Filip Forsberg missed shot caromed off the end boards and Josi slammed home the rebound.
Nashville and LA tied in shots, two apiece in overtime. In the shootout, Ryan O'Reilly, Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista all failed to convert.
Juuse Saros made 26 saves on 28 shots. The Predators had a clean sheet, taking no penalties.
The Predators have two more games left in this road trip, taking on Anaheim on Tuesday and Utah on Thursday. They'll then return to Nashville on Saturday for a three-game homestand to end the regular season.