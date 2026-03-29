Nashville Predators Stumble Out Of The Gate In Loss To Canadiens | Recap

Predators struggle with early deficits again, falling to the Canadiens. L'Heureux nets lone goal as key offensive struggles continue.
Another slow start bled into the rest of the game in the Nashville Predators' 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
Zach L'Heureux scored the Predators' lone goal of the night in the third period, putting away a bounce off the backboards.
The Predators were outshot 9-3 in the first 20 minutes of the game and saw Ivan Demidov score to give Montreal a 1-0 lead that it was able to build upon for the rest of the game.
"The urgency level's got to rise all over the ice," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said. "We didn't execute. If you don't execute against a team like that, who is fast, young and hungry, you're chasing it, and you play slow. We played slow a lot of the night."
Oliver Kapanen scored in the second period as Alex Newhook got Juuse Saros down with a sliding fake shot. Newhook found Kapanen in front and he scored into an empty net.
Cole Caufield netted his 45th goal of the season later in the period and now has three points on three goals in two games against the Predators this season. Newhook scored in the second as well and finished the night with two points.
Nick Suzuki had two points off two assists and is now tied for eighth in the league scoring race with 88 points on the year.
Luke Evangelista took a goaltender interference penalty in the first period, running into Jacob Fowler while driving to the net. That set off the Canadiens for the rest of the night as he drew two roughing penalties.
"That's part of the game, with everything that went down there," Evangelista said. "I figured I'd draw some attention myself, and they just kept coming after me. I just figured I would just kind of ride it out, keep soaking it, and just keep getting power plays for the boys."
Nashville's power play struggled, going 0-for-3 against the 27th-ranked penalty kill in the NHL.
"We threw pucks away, and we weren't sharp," Brunette said on the power play effort. "Those are big moments in the game. I know Halsey (Erik Haula) hit the post, but you get one there that you're back in the game, but then the third goal broke your back."
Saros made 28 saves on 32 shots in his 20th loss of the season.
The Predators are clinging on to the final Wild Card spot with 77 points and will need the Los Angeles Kings to lose to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday to stay there.
Nashville has a quick turnaround as it'll face the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST.
"We've just got to forget it and move on," Brunette said. "It's something we've been doing all year. We're still in it, and the urgency level has to rise."