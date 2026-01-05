Nashville Predators top-prospect Brady Martin suffers apparent shoulder injury in World Juniors semifinal

Brady Martin, who's the Nashville Predators' fifth overall selection at the 2025 NHL Draft, may be out of action in the coming weeks.

The center suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Canada's 6-4 loss to Czechia on Sunday in the IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals, leaving the game in the first period.

On the play, Martin went in for a hit on Czechia's Matyas Man, who stands at 6-feet-6-inches and is 203 pounds. Martin is 6-feet and 184 pounds. Martin absorbed the majority of the impact and fell to the ice.

On the bench, Martin was seen wincing while holding his right arm before heading to the locker room. After the game, it was shown that Martin was in a shoulder sling on his right arm.

Martin had a massive showing at World Juniors, scoring eight points (four goals, four assists) in six games and creating chemistry with projected 2026 No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna, who had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in six games.

As of Monday, Martin's status is unknown. In his second season with the Soo Greyhounds, he has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 13 games. He played three games with the Predators this season, recording a point (one assist).

His fifth overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft was the Predators' highest pick since selecting Seth Jones fourth overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. In his draft year, Martin had 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 games.