Nashville Predators' Top Prospect Leads Team Canada To World Junior Pre-Tournament Win

As the Nashville Predators inch closer toward getting younger, one name continues to keep himself in the conversation for the future: top prospect Brady Martin.

Last week, the 18-year-old fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft was one of 27 players named to Canada’s National Team ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn.

On Wednesday, Martin made his presence felt in a pre-tournament exhibition game. The Soo Greyhounds team captain potted the only two goals Canada scored in a 2-1 squeaker over Sweden at Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener.

Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in next summer’s draft, picked up an assist in each of Martin’s goals, giving the hockey world a preview of what the future of the NHL might look like.

The first 20 minutes of the game were scoreless, but Martin put Canada on the board just 39 seconds into the middle frame on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from McKenna.

After Sweden’s Viggo Bjorck answered at the 5:16 mark of the period on a 5-on-3 power play, both teams resumed their defensive tussle until the third.

Martin tallied the eventual game-winner at 9:02 off another pass by McKenna, who finished a give-and-go with Michael Hage entering the offensive zone. McKenna fed a backhander to Martin, who deked Swedish goalie Herman Liv to put the Canadians ahead for good.

Martin, McKenna and Hage, the 24th overall pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2024 draft, made up the top line for Canada after Porter Martone was scratched from the lineup.

Martin was one of five Team Canada selections who made their NHL debut this season with Braeden Cootes, Jeff Luchanko, Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh being the others. Martin appeared in three regular-season games for the Predators before being sent back to the OHL and the Greyhounds.

“I kind of saw it coming, since they have a lot of other young guys they wanted to get in the lineup,” Martin told The Hockey News in an exclusive interview Nov. 20.

Before joining Team Canada’s roster, Martin recorded five goals and 16 points for the Greyhounds. He collected an assist in his brief stint with Nashville.

The six-foot, 187-pound right-shot center will certainly get back to the NHL to stay at some point. He has an elite shot and isn’t afraid to hit, but does need to bulk up a bit, something that was communicated to him by Preds general manager Barry Trotz and head coach Andrew Brunette prior to being reassigned to the Greyhounds.

“They said the NHL is the best league in the world and you gotta be ready to play,” Martin said. “I just need to get bigger and stronger. Sometimes, it’s better for you to go back to juniors, light it up for another year, get your confidence. Then, you can go play in the NHL.”

For now, Martin is focused on helping Team Canada make a better showing in the World Junior Championship than in previous years. Canada will once again face Sweden in their next pre-tournament action on Saturday, this time in London, Ont. They are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 WJC showing, when they finished fifth and were knocked out of the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.