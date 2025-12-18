Brady Martin Leads Canada To Pre-Tournament Win Over Sweden, Showcasing His Importance In The Lineup

Canada took their first pre-tournament match against Sweden by a score of 2-1, which had the sold-out Kitchener Memorial Auditorium rocking.

With Porter Martone scratched for the game, Nashville Predators' fifth-overall pick from 2025, Brady Martin, got a look on the top line beside projected top pick in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, and Montreal Canadiens top prospect, Michael Hage.

Martin has a versatile offensive toolbox. He possesses the flashy high-end hands to deke through defenders one-on-one, has a ridiculously heavy shot, and he’s a lot like Florida Panthers’ Sam Bennett on the forecheck, wanting to put his opponent through the boards with every hit.

The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds' captain should play a big role for Canada, wherever the coaching staff utilizes him; in an energy role, or up in the top six to help produce offense.

Instead of Canada waiting until Boxing Day, as they usually do, to reveal their goal song for the World Juniors, they wanted to give the fans in Kitchener and Canadians watching across the nation an early listen to their new goal song on Wednesday night.

Gavin McKenna is known for his elite playmaking ability, and he set up Canada’s opening goal in the hockey game, sending a perfect cross-ice pass over to Brady Martin, who one-timed the puck so hard that it flew out after hitting the back of the net.

Martin’s goal revealed this year’s Team Canada goal song, which will be Courage by The Tragically Hip.

Martin cashed in on his opportunity to play with McKenna, but he was noticeably one of Canada’s most physical players. As expected, he was hungry on the forecheck, skating hard and finishing his hits.

In the second period, he was the first man on the forecheck, laid one of those big hits on the defender, causing a turnover and botching Sweden’s breakout. Martin buttoned up to the faceoff circle and received a Gr. A scoring chance off what his hard work generated, nearly scoring his second of the night.

In the third period, he crushed the Swedish player on the backcheck when they button-hooked on their zone entry. Needless to say, Martin’s opponents will need to be aware when he’s on the ice.

But, he didn’t get drafted just because of his hitting and forechecking ability. His offensive skills really are underrated, and he displayed his slick hands in tight on Canada’s go-ahead goal in the third period.

It was a pretty three-way passing play by Canada’s top line of Hage, McKenna, and Martin.

Now, Martin will also have to be careful with his physicality at times. Immediately after he put Canada up 2-1, he took a cross-checking penalty. You can argue whether the Swedish player went down easy or not, but at the end of the day, IIHF officials (OHL officials called the game, but under IIHF rules) are going to call penalties like the one he took.

Dale Hunter won’t hold Martin back, nor should he, and you know he appreciates his gritty, physical game. However, the timing of that penalty is one that Hunter probably didn’t like. Also, Porter Martone is most likely going to start the tournament as the team’s top right winger, but Martin showed the coaches tonight that they can slot him there on the top line if need be.

It was a bit of homecoming game for the young man from Elmira, Ontario, not to far from Kitchener. "Yeah, it was cool to score a couple of goals here, I had some family here (in attendance) and watching from home, so it was great," Martin said after the game.

Canada is back in action on Saturday for a rematch against Sweden. The game will take place in London at the Knights' home barn, Canada Life Place.

