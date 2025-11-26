Exclusive: How Brady Martin Is Working His Way Back To The NHL

Oct 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Brady Martin (44) skates with the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Until late October, Brady Martin was living his NHL dream. Then, just like that, it disappeared.

After the Nashville Predators selected the 18-year-old right-shot center fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, he had a busy summer. Martin participated in the World Junior Summer Showcase, the NHL Prospects Tournament and the Predators’ training camp before making the Opening Night roster.

Head coach Andrew Brunette placed the six-foot, 187-pound Martin at center on the top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly during camp. He recorded two goals and an assist during the pre-season, making it nearly impossible for Brunette to leave him off the roster.

The elation of making his NHL debut quickly dissipated, however. After recording an assist in 23:24 of ice time in the Predators’ first two regular-season home games, Martin was a healthy scratch in all four games of a Canadian road swing.

Martin returned against the Anaheim Ducks Oct. 21, this time centering the third line with Fedor Svechkov and Tyson Jost. The next day, he was sent back to the Soo Greyhounds, his junior team in the OHL.

In an exclusive interview with The Hockey News, Martin said it was during the Canadian road trip that he had an inkling his status was about to change.

“I kind of saw it coming, since they have a lot of other young guys they wanted to get in the lineup,” Martin said via phone after a Nov. 20 Greyhounds practice. “I came back (from the trip), played one game and figured after that would probably be my last game.”

Two games into the trip, Brunette addressed the reasoning behind Martin’s healthy scratches.

“We want to put him in positions to feel comfortable, to get better,” Brunette told reporters after a 7-4 loss in Toronto Oct. 14. “I think there’s no better opportunity right now to learn from our veteran guys, be in practice, be around them.”

You won’t find Martin moping about being sent back to juniors. He views his time in Nashville as a great learning experience, particularly playing between veterans Forsberg and O’Reilly.

Martin grew especially close to Forsberg, even staying with the 31-year-old Swedish forward and his family briefly during camp.

“Fil (Forsberg), he’s an idol for me, and he’s very well-known in Nashville,” Martin said. “Just getting to play alongside him and learn from him and stuff, it’s really cool. He helped me a lot and welcomed me to Nashville.”

What did Martin learn from O’Reilly?

“The way he shows up to the rink every day, every little detail he does, it all counts,” Martin explained. “You can see why he’s been in the League for a very long time and successful throughout his career.”

Martin is well aware of the success Matthew Schaefer, Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard and other teenagers have had in their first NHL seasons. While he’d love to have experienced a similar outcome, he realizes everyone develops at their own pace.

“You always want to move to the next level and play in the NHL right away,” Martin said. “Not everyone has the same path. I’ll enjoy my time here (in Sault Ste. Marie) and when it’s time for me to play in the NHL, it’ll be time.”

Scouts have praised Martin’s stickhandling and playmaking abilities. Scoring hasn’t been an issue for him at the junior level, either. In three OHL seasons, he’s recorded 111 points (45-66-111) over 119 games.

Last season, he scored 72 points in 57 games for the Greyhounds and collected 11 points in seven contests to lead Canada to a gold medal at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

Martin currently has two goals and 11 points with the Greyhounds this season. He was held out of a Nov. 22 game against the London Knights for precautionary reasons due to a possible upper-body injury.

During his stint in Nashville, it became evident that Martin would need more muscle to be successful at the NHL level. He recalls the conversation with Preds general manager Barry Trotz and Brunette upon being assigned back to the Greyhounds.

“They said the NHL is the best league in the world and you gotta be ready to play,” Martin said. “I just need to get bigger and stronger. Sometimes, it’s better for you to go back to juniors, light it up for another year, get your confidence. Then, you can go play in the NHL.”

Growing up on a farm in Elmira, Ontario, Martin is no stranger to hard work. Besides learning to be quicker on stops and starts, he’s hitting the gym to get stronger and make it more difficult for players to knock him off the puck.

“Work ethic was a big part of my hockey journey,” he said. “You’ve got to always put the work in. Everyone’s so big and strong nowadays that you can’t take any days off or you’re gonna fall behind.”

Now that he’s had a taste of playing in the NHL, Martin is focused on getting back to stay.

“I enjoyed my time in Nashville, but I think it was time for me to come back (to the OHL),” he said. “The guys needed me here and I think it was better for my development to come back and get more minutes here.”